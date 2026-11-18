MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent audit and adversarial testing validate security, safety, and reliability of VerityTM AI agents, building on BlackLine's ISO 42001 certification

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), the Agentic Financial Operations PlatformTM for the Office of the CFO, today became the first in its category to achieve AIUC-1 certification. Audited by Schellman, a global compliance assessor, and awarded by the Artificial Intelligence Underwriting Company (AIUC), the certification validates that BlackLine's AI agents operate safely, reliably, and with full accountability.

In financial operations, independent verification is non-negotiable. Auditors test controls rather than taking assertions at face value, yet AIUC benchmark data across more than 60,000 enterprise evaluations show unverified AI agents hallucinate in 9 percent of interactions and trigger incorrect tool actions 8 percent of the time. In finance, where an undetected error or unauthorized action can cause a misstatement, uncertified automation introduces intolerable risk.

As finance teams scale AI agents across Record-to-Report, Invoice-to-Cash, and Intercompany workflows, CFOs and audit committees require independent evidence detailing how those agents are tested and governed.

“When artificial intelligence operates inside core accounting workflows, verifiable trust is non-negotiable,” said Owen Ryan, Chief Executive Officer, BlackLine.“We do not expect our customers to rely on self-attested claims about how our AI agents operate. We engaged independent auditors to subject them to rigorous adversarial testing, and we are committed to maintaining that cadence every quarter. That is the standard the Office of the CFO should require from every technology partner operating with core financial systems.”

Independent Adversarial Evaluation

AIUC-1 establishes a dedicated evaluation standard designed specifically for enterprise AI agents, aligning its controls with widely adopted AI governance and security frameworks, including the ISO 42001 standard for AI management systems, the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, and the OWASP Top 10 for Large Language Model Applications. During the examination, BlackLine's AI agents powered by VerityTM AI underwent rigorous technical testing across nearly 3,000 distinct adversarial evaluations, including:



Prompt Injection Resilience: Tested resistance against malicious prompts attempting to override financial rules.

Financial Data Isolation: Confirmed protection against cross-tenant or cross-session data leakage.

Workflow Reliability: Assessed tool-calling accuracy, hallucination prevention, and strict adherence to accounting logic. Operational Controls: Validated BlackLine's policies, agent guardrails, and supervision protocols.



VerityTM AI agents completed every evaluation with zero critical findings. To reflect evolving threats, technical testing recurs quarterly alongside an annual audit.

“Traditional compliance reports like SOC 2 demonstrate that infrastructure is safeguarded, while AIUC-1 evaluates how AI agents behave under adversarial stress,” said Jill Knesek, Chief Information Security Officer, BlackLine.“For accounting leaders deploying agents on Record-to-Report and Invoice-to-Cash processes, knowing an agent cannot be manipulated or hallucinate is essential.”

Extending ISO 42001 Trust Infrastructure

The achievement builds on BlackLine's existing ISO 42001 certification. While ISO 42001 validates enterprise AI management systems, AIUC-1 certifies runtime execution and product resilience. Within BlackLine, VerityTM AI agent actions are programmatically validated against enterprise financial controls and logged in an immutable audit trail. This continuous monitoring directly satisfies the AIUC-1 Accountability principle, providing audit committees with verified governance and execution assurance across regulated industries.

“Finance is the ultimate proving ground for AI agents. In a discipline governed by strict regulatory oversight and zero tolerance for error, independent assurance is critical,” said David Meyer, Certification Lead, AIUC.“By subjecting VerityTM AI to thousands of adversarial evaluations and committing to quarterly retesting, BlackLine is setting the benchmark for what responsible, enterprise-grade agentic software must look like in the Office of the CFO.”

Customers and prospects can request access to BlackLine's AIUC-1 report through the BlackLine Trust Center at trustcenter.blackline.com.

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) is the trust infrastructure for the AI era of finance: a future where finance drives the agentic era with intelligence, integrity, and trust rising together. The BlackLine Agentic Financial Operations PlatformTM, powered by Studio360 and VerityTM AI, is where the Office of the CFO scales AI across Record-to-Report, Invoice-to-Cash, and the processes where finance owns the controls and demands integrity at every step.

By unifying data, embedding AI, and engineering trust into every action, BlackLine moves finance and accounting beyond reporting on the business to orchestrating it in real time. Supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, thousands of customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.

For more information, visit blackline.com.

About AIUC

The Artificial Intelligence Underwriting Company builds confidence infrastructure for AI adoption through certification, auditing, and insurance for AI agents. Founded by experts from Anthropic and developed with Orrick, the Cloud Security Alliance, and MITRE, AIUC-1 is the first security, safety, and reliability standard for AI agents. The AIUC-1 Consortium includes 300+ CISOs and security leaders from Fortune 1000 companies. For more information, visit aiuc-1.comaiuc-1.com.

About Schellman

Schellman is a leading global provider of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance assessment services. As the only company globally that is an accredited ISO Certification Body, a CPA firm, an AIUC Authorized Assessor, and a FedRAMP 3PAO, Schellman helps organizations establish trust through comprehensive technical assessments. For more information, visit schellman.com.

Media Contacts

BlackLine, Inc.

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AIUC

David Meyer, Certification Lead

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