MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CMA advises founder-owned specialty food ingredient and equipment manufacturer in strategic sale to Arbor Investments' Golden Waffles platform.

New York, NY, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMA is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to The Nutty Bavarian (TNB, Inc.) on its acquisition by Golden Waffles, a portfolio company of private equity firm Arbor Investments. The acquisition brings together two highly complementary businesses and expands Golden Waffles' portfolio of specialty foodservice equipment and consumables while reinforcing Arbor Investments' exclusive focus on investing in the food, beverage, and related industries.

Founded in 1989 and reimagined under owner David Brent in 1994, The Nutty Bavarian has grown into a leading manufacturer and distributor of proprietary equipment, consumables, and turnkey programs that enable customers to produce fresh cinnamon-glazed nuts and kettle fudge on-site. Its innovative business model of easy to use nut roasting equipment, fudge kettles, and pre-measured mixes, serves everyone from independent entrepreneurs to major convenience store chains, including Buc-ee's.

Golden Waffles , acquired by Arbor Investments in June 2023, is a leading provider of turnkey waffle programs serving thousands of hotels, restaurants, and foodservice operators across the United States and internationally. Together, the two companies create a highly complementary platform that combines proprietary equipment, consumables, and recurring revenue programs, positioning the business for continued growth and expanded customer opportunities.

"The Nutty Bavarian has built a unique business and an incredible customer base over the past three decades, and I wanted to ensure it would continue to thrive," said David Brent, owner of The Nutty Bavarian. "When I was getting ready to sell the company, CMA helped me start planning even years before going to market. We shared the same vision, and they worked tirelessly to identify the right strategic partner, stayed focused through every challenge, and never lost sight of what was most important to me and the future of the company. I couldn't be happier with the outcome or more confident that Golden Waffles is the right partner to carry The Nutty Bavarian forward."

"From the beginning, our goal was to find the right long-term partner for The Nutty Bavarian," said CMA Partner Warren Feder. "This process required patience, persistence, and a level-headed approach, but we never lost sight of finding the best outcome for our client. Golden Waffles understands the business, the customers, and the opportunity for future growth, making them an ideal fit."

The transaction underscores CMA's continued success advising founder-owned and family-owned businesses on strategic transactions that maximize value and position companies for long-term growth.

For more information, please visit thecmagroup.com.

About CMA

CMA is a middle-market investment banking and advisory firm providing mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and strategic advisory services to business owners, entrepreneurs, private equity firms and corporate clients. CMA advises clients across a range of industries, with particular expertise in industrial technology and specialty manufacturing, consumer products and business services.

Securities transactions and services are provided through Carl Marks Securities LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC, an affiliated entity.

CONTACT: Jeanine Krattiger CMA Group 9086722022...