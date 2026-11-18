MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TenableHoldings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced that CFO Matt Brown will present at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference and Wells Fargo Technology, Media, and Telecom Summit. Co-CEO Steve Vintz and Matt Brown will present at the Barclays Annual Global Technology Conference.

Details for each event are as follows:

UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

December 2, 2026

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Wells Fargo Technology, Media, and Telecom Summit

December 8, 2026

Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

Barclays Annual Global Technology Conference

December 9, 2026

San Francisco

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company's AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com.

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