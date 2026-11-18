MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Builds on NTELS' Acquisition of DaOne CNS and Expands Support for Mission-Critical Applications, Including TarzanDB Environments

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., a leading provider of application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions, today announced a channel partnership with NTELS Co., Ltd., a South Korean AX (AI Transformation) solutions company. The partnership builds on NTELS' acquisition of a 51% stake in DaOne CNS, continuing SIOS' presence in the region and creating opportunities to serve customers with high-availability and disaster recovery solutions for mission-critical applications and database environments, including those running NTELS' TarzanDB.

NTELS develops TarzanDB, an enterprise database management system built on PostgreSQL. The company's acquisition of DaOne CNS was intended in part to create synergies with its TarzanDB business and strengthen its technical and sales capabilities in the database solutions market. SIOS' HA and DR solutions complement this focus by helping organizations protect the applications and infrastructure that support their operations.

As businesses increasingly depend on databases and applications to support essential services, downtime can disrupt operations, affect customer experience, and create significant business costs. SIOS provides software-based HA and DR capabilities designed to help organizations maintain application availability and recover quickly from system failures. Through the partnership, NTELS and SIOS will work to address customers' availability and resilience requirements while supporting the continued evolution of enterprise database and application environments.

“NTELS' acquisition of DaOne CNS strengthens our capabilities in the database solutions market and creates new opportunities to deliver value to enterprise customers,” said Kyu-tae Kim, Head of Solution Division, NTELS.“Our partnership with SIOS complements our work with TarzanDB and other mission-critical enterprise environments. Together, we can help customers address high availability and disaster recovery requirements while building on the relationships and expertise established in the Korean market.”

“We are pleased to partner with NTELS and continue supporting customers in South Korea following its acquisition of DaOne CNS,” said Masahiro Arai, Chief Operating Officer, SIOS Technology.“NTELS brings valuable expertise in enterprise software and database technologies, and its work with TarzanDB creates a strong opportunity to address the availability requirements of mission-critical environments. We look forward to building on our regional presence and helping customers maintain resilient, reliable IT operations.”

The partnership reinforces both companies' commitment to helping organizations protect critical applications and data, reduce the impact of unplanned downtime, and maintain business continuity as their IT environments evolve.

About NTELS

NTELS Co., Ltd. is a KOSDAQ-listed South Korean AX solutions company. NTELS develops and operates software and technology solutions for telecommunications and enterprise IT environments, and its portfolio includes TarzanDB, an enterprise database management system built on PostgreSQL. For more information, visit . TarzanDB information is available at (Korean-language sites).

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data, protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper, and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for SIOS

978-649-7189

...