MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plaid-connected platform combines permissioned financial data, AI-enabled underwriting and digital execution in one direct workflow

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stewards Inc. (Nasdaq: SWRD) ("Stewards" or the "Company") today announced the official launch of SBC Express, an AI-enabled digital product from Stewards Business Capital that allows qualified small businesses to apply for and, if approved, receive up to $10,000 in revenue-based financing in as little as two hours after submitting a completed application.

SBC Express is built for the moments when a business owner needs to act now-to purchase inventory, cover an unexpected expense, take on a new job or move on an opportunity without waiting through a slow, fragmented funding process. The product connects application, permissioned bank data, document collection, AI-enabled underwriting, agreement execution and funding through one direct digital workflow.

Qualified small businesses can learn more about SBC Express and begin the application process at stewardsbusinesscapital.com/sbc-express. Funding timing begins once a completed application and all requested information have been received. All funding is subject to underwriting, approval, execution of applicable agreements and other funding conditions; actual timing may vary. Eligibility requirements and full terms are available at portal.stewardsbusinesscapital.com/terms-and-conditions#sbc-express.

“Small-business opportunities do not wait, and access to capital should not either,” said Shaun Quin, chief executive officer of Stewards.“SBC Express gives qualified business owners a fast, direct path to capital when timing matters. Up to $10,000. As little as two hours. This is what it looks like when a private credit platform operates like a technology company-direct, data-connected and built around the speed of the customer.”

Built for Speed. Engineered for Discipline.

SBC Express uses a self-service application, permissioned financial data through Plaid and an AI-enabled underwriting system built on the Overnight Engine platform to reduce manual handoffs and accelerate review. The system is designed to make the customer experience faster while keeping Stewards' underwriting and approval standards-and human oversight-at the center of every funding decision.



Direct application: Customers can begin directly with Stewards through a self-service experience.

Connected data: Plaid-enabled bank connectivity supports faster collection and review of permissioned financial information.

AI-enabled underwriting: Automated workflows and decision-support tools support faster, more consistent review while final decisions remain subject to Stewards' underwriting standards and human oversight. One digital experience: Application, documentation, offer review and agreement execution are brought together in the Stewards Business Capital customer portal.

“Speed only matters if the process remains disciplined,” said Vaughan Korte, chief operating officer of Stewards.“SBC Express connects data, underwriting, documentation and funding in one workflow. That allows us to remove manual friction, keep credit decisions consistent and scale direct origination more efficiently.”

“We believe a financial institution should get smarter with every deal it completes,” said Ak Tyagi, CEO of Overnight Engine.“SBC Express puts that idea into production. Built on the Overnight Engine platform, its AI underwriting employee connects financial data, analysis and Stewards' expertise in one workflow that shows its work and keeps people in control. Feedback from experienced underwriters is designed to make the system increasingly specialized to Stewards-scaling their judgment and strengthening the platform with every application.”

A Direct Relationship With the Customer

Beyond speed, SBC Express creates a direct channel designed to change how Stewards acquires and serves small-business customers. The channel complements Stewards' existing distribution network, expands ownership of the customer relationship and is expected to improve customer-acquisition efficiency.

For returning customers, the same digital infrastructure is designed to reduce the need to rebuild the relationship with each funding request. Management believes that a more direct, connected experience can support stronger retention, more efficient renewals and better use of capital over time.

Since 2020, Stewards and its partners have facilitated more than $153 million in direct and syndicated funding to more than 10,000 small businesses. SBC Express adds a new direct product to that established origination, underwriting and servicing platform.

From Digital Platform to Product Ecosystem

SBC Express builds on the digital customer platform Stewards Business Capital launched in August 2026. That platform introduced a secure, bilingual portal through which customers can upload documents, execute agreements and review funding offers. SBC Express turns that infrastructure into a distinct, fast-access funding product.

SBC Express is the first new funding product launched on Stewards' digital platform and complements the Stewards Business Card currently being developed with Rain, subject to technical, compliance and third-party requirements.

About Stewards Business Capital

Stewards Business Capital is the private credit division of Stewards Inc., providing revenue-based financing and other financial solutions to small and midsize businesses. Through technology-enabled underwriting, experienced financial professionals and a focus on direct customer relationships, Stewards Business Capital seeks to provide flexible access to capital while building long-term relationships with the businesses it serves. For more information, visit stewardsbusinesscapital.com.

About Stewards Inc.

Stewards Inc. (Nasdaq: SWRD) is a diversified financial platform operating across private credit, real assets and technology-enabled financial infrastructure. Through its operating businesses, Stewards provides capital and financial solutions to small and midsize businesses while building a portfolio of income-producing real assets and developing technology intended to improve connectivity and efficiency across the platform. For more information, visit stewards.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected benefits, performance and continued development of SBC Express and its AI-enabled underwriting system; the system's ability to use data and expert feedback to improve speed, consistency, efficiency, specialization and scalability over time; Stewards' ability to expand direct origination and improve customer acquisition, retention, renewals and capital utilization; and the development, timing, functionality and anticipated benefits of the Stewards Business Card. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Actual results may differ due to, among other factors, the accuracy, reliability and effectiveness of the AI-enabled underwriting system; the quality and availability of financial data; dependence on third-party technology, data and banking providers; cybersecurity, privacy and regulatory requirements; underwriting and credit performance; availability of capital; bank processing; and implementation and testing risks. Funding through SBC Express remains subject to underwriting, eligibility, approval, execution of applicable agreements and other conditions. Funding amounts and timing will vary, and not every applicant will qualify for the maximum amount or receive funding within two hours. Additional risks are described in Stewards' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Stewards undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement.

Investor and Media Contact

Scott McGowan

Chief Marketing Officer

Stewards Inc.

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