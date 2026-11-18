MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nearly half of organizations surveyed are hiring for new skills, while 42% are retraining L1 analysts to supervise AI agents

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strike48, the agentic orchestration platform for security and IT environments, today released The State of Agentic Security H2 2026: The Journey from Agent Adoption to Autonomy. Based on a survey of 534 security and IT leaders, the report examines how organizations deploy, manage, and govern AI agents in the SOC.

The findings suggest that deploying AI agents is only the first step. Before granting them greater authority to act independently, security teams want reliable data, a proven track record in their own environment, and technical controls that enforce limits on their actions.

"Putting AI agents into production is one thing. Trusting them to make decisions and take action is another," said Tim Leehealey, co-founder and president of Strike48. "Security teams can't afford to have humans approving every move an agent makes, especially with how quickly attackers are moving. But autonomy can't be a leap of faith, either. The challenge now is figuring out how to give agents more responsibility without giving up control. That's what will separate teams that simply deploy AI agents from those that actually put them to work."

Key findings from The State of Agentic Security H2 2026 include:



Deployment hasn't brought autonomy. AI agents are in production at 74% of organizations surveyed, compared with 36% in the May survey. Yet among teams with agents in production, 47% still have a human execute or pre-approve agent actions, and only 30% allow high or full autonomy.

Teams using AI agents broadly report greater trust and autonomy. Among teams running agents across multiple production use cases, only 14% cite distrust of output, compared with 42% of teams with a single use case in production. High or full autonomy follows the same pattern: 41% among teams with multiple use cases, compared with 8% among those with one.

Data infrastructure is now the leading barrier to broader deployment. Lack of trust in AI outputs was the top barrier in the previous survey, but it now ranks fourth. Data infrastructure ranks first, with 31% of leaders saying they lack the infrastructure to support effective agents. When it comes to letting agents take action, regulatory and compliance risk is the top concern (46%), followed by agents acting on incomplete or incorrect data (41%).

Leadership is setting the terms for autonomy. Before letting an agent act without approval, 57% of respondents want a track record of accuracy in their own environment, 53% want a full audit trail, 46% want technically enforced limits, 44% want a precisely defined scope, and 40% want the ability to reliably reverse actions. The CIO or CTO is the most frequently named approver for agents with authority to act in production (40%), compared with 33% who name the security leader.

The SOC analyst job is being rewritten. 87% of respondents are changing their L1 function because of AI agents. 49% are hiring for new skills, 42% are retraining existing L1 analysts to supervise or manage agents, and 37% are shifting L1 analysts into L2 or investigation roles. Meanwhile, 20% have reduced L1 headcount, and 19% have slowed or frozen L1 hiring. More than half report confirmed or suspected AI-assisted attacks. 56% have confirmed (26%) or suspect (30%) AI-assisted attacks against their organization in the last 12 months, and 67% say attacks are moving faster than they did a year ago.

"One of the most telling findings is that data infrastructure has overtaken trust in AI outputs as the biggest barrier to broader adoption," Leehealey added. "An agent can only be as effective as the information it has access to. If it's working with incomplete data, it's going to inherit the same blind spots as the tools underneath it. Solving that visibility problem and putting the right guardrails in place will be critical to giving agents more authority to act."

The State of Agentic Security H2 2026 is available to download for free at strike48.com/state-of-agentic-security.

About Strike48

Strike48 is the agentic orchestration platform for deploying trusted AI agents across security and IT environments. Through deterministic and cognitive agents, real-time data federation, model flexibility, and configurable human oversight, Strike48 helps teams scale AI-driven operations while maintaining control, trust, and cost efficiency. Strike48 works across existing environments without requiring organizations to centralize their data or replace existing technology investments. A product brand from Devo Technology, Strike48 is headquartered in Boston, USA. Learn more at .

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