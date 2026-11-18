(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Preferred share ($0.700 annually). Distributions are payable December 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at November 30, 2026.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $29.80 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $12.40 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $42.20.
Dividend 15 invests primarily in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial Inc., TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.
| Distribution Details
|
| Class A Share (DFN)
| $0.10000
| Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A)
| $0.05833
| Record Date:
| November 30, 2026
| Payable Date:
| December 10, 2026
| Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
| Local: 416-304-4443
|
| ...
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