MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former president of the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy and Emory professor of cellular therapies brings more than 30 years of transplant and cell therapy experience to Ossium

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ossium Health, a bioengineering company that built the world's first bank of organ donor-derived bone marrow, today announced the appointment of Edwin (Ed) Horwitz, MD, PhD, as Executive Director of Medical Affairs. Dr. Horwitz, a pediatric hematologist/oncologist and blood and marrow transplant physician, will lead Ossium's Medical Affairs organization and its scientific engagement with transplant centers, physicians, and investigators.

Dr. Horwitz joins Ossium from Emory University School of Medicine and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, where he was the Marcus Professor of Cellular Therapies, Co-Director of the Marcus Center for Pediatric Cellular Therapies, and Director of Transplantation Biology and Therapeutics at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

“Ed has spent more than three decades treating transplant patients and building the clinical science behind cell therapy,” said Kevin Caldwell, CEO, Co-Founder & President of Ossium Health.“His experience as a transplant physician, as a sponsor of cell therapy trials, and as a leader of the field's professional societies will be invaluable as more transplant centers work with our deceased donor bone marrow.”

Dr. Horwitz led some of the earliest clinical studies of bone marrow-derived mesenchymal cell therapy, treating children with osteogenesis imperfecta, with results published in Nature Medicine in 1999, Blood in 2001, and Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in 2002. He has served as sponsor or principal investigator on multiple FDA investigational new drug applications for cellular therapies and hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Before joining Emory, he held faculty and clinical leadership positions at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the University of Pennsylvania and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and The Ohio State University, where he directed the Blood and Marrow Transplant program at Nationwide Children's Hospital.

Dr. Horwitz served as President of the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) from 2010 to 2012 and was founding chair of its mesenchymal stromal cell scientific committee. He has also held leadership roles with the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT), the Blood and Marrow Transplant Clinical Trials Network, and the Pediatric Blood and Marrow Transplant Consortium, where he chaired the Nonmalignant Diseases Strategy Group. He is a recipient of the Doris Duke Clinical Scientist Award and an elected member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation.

Dr. Horwitz earned his bachelor's degree in chemistry and his MD and PhD in biochemistry from Indiana University. He completed his pediatrics residency and pediatric hematology/oncology fellowship at Washington University School of Medicine and St. Louis Children's Hospital.

“Finding a suitable donor in time is still one of the hardest problems in bone marrow transplantation,” said Dr. Horwitz.“Ossium's bone marrow bank gives transplant physicians a new option for their patients, and I'm excited to work with centers across the country as they bring it into their practice.”

About Ossium Health

Ossium Health is a bioengineering company that leverages its proprietary organ donor bone marrow banking platform to develop stem cell therapies for patients with life-threatening hematologic conditions and musculoskeletal defects. Founded in 2016, the company is led by Kevin Caldwell, CEO, Co-Founder & President, and Erik Woods, Chief Science Officer, Co-Founder & Executive Vice President. Ossium's manufacturing facility is registered with the FDA and its laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). For more information, visit ossiumhealth.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

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