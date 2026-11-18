MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ont., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



“Mullet Time” uses one of hockey's most recognizable looks to raise awareness of tools that help customers set limits and make informed decisions

BetMGM reports a 27% year-over-year increase in accounts with deposit limits since launching the“Mullet Over” campaign in December 2025 Click here to download photos and video from“Mullet Time”



BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, has launched the next chapter of its“Mullet Over” responsible gambling campaign, once again using hockey's iconic hairstyle to encourage responsible play.“Mullet Time” features three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner Connor McDavid alongside former National Hockey League (NHL®) player and actor Terry Ryan.

In the new 30-second commercial, McDavid encourages Ryan to slow down and“Mullet Over,” setting off a comedic slow-motion sequence in which Ryan, sporting an exaggerated mullet, comes to the rescue during a series of backyard party mishaps. The spot closes by directing viewers to BetMGM's deposit and time-limit tools.

Directed by Thomas Ormonde, the ad was produced by creative agency CAPE in collaboration with BetMGM's creative and responsible gambling teams.“Mullet Time” is airing in the U.S. and Canada and across digital platforms.

Click here to watch“Mullet Time”

“In hockey, the best plays come from properly assessing each situation. I try my best to make the best reads as often as possible,” said McDavid. "That's what 'Mullet Over' is all about. It helps you set your limits before you start, stick to them, and use the tools that are there to help. Terry's mullet just makes it a little harder to forget."

The“Mullet Time” commercial continues BetMGM's efforts to raise awareness of its responsible gambling resources. Since launching in December 2025, the“Mullet Over” campaign has contributed to a 27% year-over-year increase in the number of BetMGM accounts with deposit limits.

Richard Taylor, Director of Responsible Gambling, BetMGM, said,“With 'Mullet Over,' we've found a way to make responsible gambling part of the conversation in a fun and authentic way. The new spot builds on that approach, tapping into hockey culture while reinforcing practical behaviors like setting limits and making informed decisions about play.”

BetMGM offers a variety of responsible gambling features, including the ability to set time and spending limits. BetMGM also provides player education through GameSense ®. GameSense is an industry-leading program developed and licensed to MGM Resorts and BetMGM by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. The program is integrated across BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, as well as MGM Resorts properties nationwide, providing practical tips and promoting positive, transparent, and proactive engagement around responsible play.

BetMGM is currently available in 31 markets with mobile and retail offerings. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on X.

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Alberta (18+) and Ontario (19+) only. Please play responsibly. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, help is available. In Alberta, call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca. In Ontario, visit ConnexOntario.ca or call 1-866-531-2600 or text CONNEX to 247247.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. © 2026 NHL. All Rights Reserved.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit .

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BetMGM Mullet Over, Connor McDavid

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