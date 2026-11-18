MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) November 18, 2026

New cloud-based application provides a centralized view of connected ultrasound systems to support decisions about utilization, operations and service management

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today introduced Philips Skylight Device Manager [1], a cloud-based application that brings data from connected ultrasound systems* into one place to help healthcare organizations make more informed operational and planning decisions.

At RSNA 2026 in Chicago, Philips will showcase Skylight Device Manager alongside its latest radiology innovations. Across the portfolio, Philips brings imaging systems, software, data, AI and services together through open platforms that connect people, information and care settings.

As healthcare organizations navigate increasing financial pressures, staffing shortages and growing complexity of managing ultrasound fleets, they need clearer visibility into the technology they manage. Because ultrasound systems and transducers frequently move across departments and facilities, health systems can struggle to locate equipment, understand utilization and deploy resources efficiently. Disconnected tools and manual processes can make it difficult to get a comprehensive view of ultrasound equipment across health systems.

Skylight Device Manager, a centralized cloud-based solution, provides access to rich operational and utilization data across connected ultrasound systems. By combining transducer and system data, Skylight helps operational, clinical and health technology management teams identify underused assets, compare utilization across locations, prioritize potential issues, support service planning and inform decisions about staffing, scheduling, fleet deployment and capital planning.

“Health systems are surrounded by data, but value comes from turning it into intelligence that enables faster technology decisions,” said Ajay Gannerkote, Business Unit Leader, Ultrasound, at Philips.“As imaging fleets grow and care demands change, health systems need to make the most of the technology they already have while planning for what comes next. Skylight is a step toward helping them do that, so teams can better align technology planning with the needs of care teams.”

Skylight Device Manager is available through the Philips OneSpace Platform, a single sign-on environment that provides customers with centralized access to Philips digital applications. Designed as a scalable foundation for connected healthcare technologies, OneSpace is planned to expand with additional applications, educational resources, and software across a broad range of imaging modalities. The goal is to give customers one destination for the tools and insights they need, with a path to broader enterprise visibility.

“With a fleet of 43 ultrasound systems spread across multiple sites throughout a remote state, I need a simple way to understand where our systems and transducers are, how they're being used, how they're performing, and where attention is needed," said Dr. Michael S. Ruma, a maternal-fetal medicine subspecialist at Perinatal Associates of New Mexico. "Having that information together in one place would give me greater visibility across our fleet, helping us make more proactive, data-informed decisions, use our resources effectively, and support efficient, high-quality patient care.”



Currently, Philips plans to expand Skylight Device Manager beyond ultrasound to additional imaging modalities, with Diagnostic X-ray (DXR) systems among the first expected to be supported. By connecting data across imaging modalities through a single digital environment, Philips aims to help healthcare organizations gain a more complete, enterprise-wide view that can help improve asset utilization, optimize resources and guide long-term technology planning.

See Philips Skylight Device Manager at RSNA 2026

Philips innovations help simplify workflows and support confident diagnostic decisions, giving care teams more time to apply their expertise where it matters most and helping more patients get confident diagnosis and treatment faster. RSNA attendees can learn more at the Philips booth #6730, North Hall and here.

To learn more about Skylight Device Manager or request a demonstration, visit Skylight Device Manager.

[1] Philips Skylight Device Manager is currently available in the United States. Please contact your local Philips representative for details on availability in your market.

*Skylight Device Manager supports select Philips ultrasound systems. Visit: for more details.

For further information, please contact:

Jayme Maniatis

Philips Global External Relations

Tel.: +1 617 894 8368

E-mail: ...

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in image-guided therapy, diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, monitoring, enterprise informatics and personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of approximately EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 63,900 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at .

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Skylight Device Manager Skylight Device Manager cloud-based application