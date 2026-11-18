MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DISQO partnership gives Nexxen's clients a clearer view of how campaigns drive performance across the funnel, influencing consumer perception and intent

Results to date indicate Nexxen outperforms key metrics, compared to DISQO industry benchmarks

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, the advertising technology platform delivering full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media, announced today the success of its collaboration with advertising intelligence provider DISQO, a brand lift and outcomes measurement partner to the company. Designed to help advertisers evaluate campaign impact against key objectives, the partnership has empowered Nexxen's clients across the U.S. to make more informed media decisions.

Results thus far show that Nexxen's platform exceeded DISQO industry benchmarks for metrics such as ad awareness, favorability, consideration and purchase intent, capturing the power of its full-funnel approach. Specifically, Nexxen's clients' campaign results* include:



Ad awareness +305% (higher than DISQO benchmark)

Favorability +66% (higher than DISQO benchmark)

Consideration +64% (higher than DISQO benchmark) Purchase intent +40% ( higher than DISQO benchmark)

*Campaign results based on analyses of Nexxen campaigns from August 2024 to March 2026, and compared to DISQO benchmarks as of March 2026 for relevant industries.

More tangibly, in an omnichannel campaign run by agency Sasquatch for a food and beverage brand, DISQO found that Nexxen was able to significantly elevate performance, delivering awareness four times (4x) above and favorability two times (2x) above DISQO benchmarks for the category.

“When we set out to find a programmatic partner, we needed a team fully invested in the success of both Sasquatch and our clients,” said Sam Evans, Media Director, Sasquatch.“Nexxen has consistently exceeded that standard. Rather than operating like a transactional media vendor, their team acts as an extension of our team, who care deeply about our shared outcomes. Nexxen doesn't just support our business; they actively drive it forward as a trusted partner.”

“We're proud to be named a brand lift and outcomes partner by Nexxen and to help deliver the full-funnel intelligence that drives results for advertisers,” said Armen Adjemian, CEO, DISQO.“The future of measurement will be built on great partnerships, and we're glad to work with Nexxen to bring the speed and clarity that turn directional signals into actionable proof of outcomes.”

“We want our clients to see the full story and complete picture behind their media investments,” said Alexandra Dean, Senior Vice President, Partnerships and Data Strategy, Nexxen.“DISQO connects campaign exposure to meaningful brand and consumer outcomes, while subsequently encapsulating the role Nexxen's unique data, media and technology play in delivering that impact. Bringing those perspectives together makes measurement more actionable, enabling advertisers to plan with greater precision.”

About Nexxen

Nexxen is the advertising technology platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today's converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise. Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“can,”“will,”“estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Nexxen's platform, case studies and partnership with DISQO. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions, including risks related to tariff impacts or policy shifts that could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand; global and local economic and geopolitical forces and unrest, including the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, the war and hostilities involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Yemen and the Ukraine/Russia war, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen's business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC.gov) on March 4, 2026. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Genevieve Wheeler

Senior Director, Communications

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