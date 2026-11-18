MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of Coop Pank AS has resolved, in light of the governance requirements applicable to the bank, to dissolve the existing Audit and Risk Committee and establish a separate Audit Committee and Risk and Capital Committee.

The committees were established by a resolution of the Supervisory Board of Coop Pank AS dated 18 November 2026.

The Audit Committee will commence its work with four members: Veiko Haavapuu (Chairman), Silver Kuus, Stan Nahkor and Roman Provotorov. The Risk and Capital Committee will commence its work with three members: Silver Kuus (Chairman), Rainer Rohtla and Roman Provotorov.

The committee members' terms of office will run until the expiry of their respective terms as members of the Supervisory Board of Coop Pank AS but will not exceed three years.

Veiko Haavapuu is an experienced finance executive and serves as a member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of Coop Eesti Keskühistu. He has previously held senior finance positions at Statoil, Tallink and Rail Baltica, among others. Veiko Haavapuu holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and business administration from Tallinn University of Technology and has studied international business administration at Estonian Business School. Veiko Haavapuu does not hold any shares in Coop Pank AS.

Silver Kuus is a member of the Supervisory Board of Coop Pank AS. Over the past three years, he has worked in business advisory services as a member of the Management Board and an adviser at LORIKORU CAPITAL OÜ. He also serves on the management boards of MTÜ Päevakoera Haldus and MTÜ Eesti Konjakiklubi. Silver Kuus holds a master's degree in international business administration from Estonian Business School and has previously held various senior management positions in the financial sector, including Head of Corporate Banking at Luminor Bank AS. Silver Kuus does not hold any shares in Coop Pank AS.

Stan Nahkor is a certified auditor and an expert with extensive experience in management, financial auditing, business advisory services and risk management. He has served as a partner at Ernst & Young, a member of the Management Board of PricewaterhouseCoopers and a member of the management team at the law firm Sorainen. Stan Nahkor holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Estonian Business School. Stan Nahkor does not hold any shares in Coop Pank AS.

Rainer Rohtla is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Coop Pank AS and Chairman of the bank's Remuneration and Nomination Committee. He has served as a member of the Management Board of Coop Eesti Keskühistu since January 2023. He is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AS Eesti Post, a member of the Supervisory Board of OÜ Eesti Pandipakend, and a member of the management boards of the Estonian Traders Association, Metsaveere Arendus OÜ and Ruubert OÜ. Rainer Rohtla holds a master's degree in logistics management from Jyväskylä University of Applied Sciences and has previously held senior management positions at international transport companies, including as CEO of Via 3L Group. Rainer Rohtla does not hold any shares in Coop Pank AS.

Roman Provotorov has continued to serve as a member of the Management Board of Antsla Tarbijate Ühistu and a member of the Supervisory Board of Coop Pank AS over the past three years. He also serves on the supervisory boards of Coop Eesti Keskühistu and Eesti Pagar AS. Roman Provotorov holds a degree in economics and management from the Estonian Agricultural University (now the Estonian University of Life Sciences). Roman Provotorov holds 17,000 shares in Coop Pank AS.