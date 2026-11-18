All Points Announces Partnership with Expeditors International for Space Prep Logistics Center at Kennedy Space Center

MERRITT ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- All Points Logistics has announced a partnership with Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NYSE: EXPD) to serve as the exclusive logistics provider for its planned Space Prep Spaceport Logistics Center at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.Through this partnership, Expeditors will establish an on-site presence at the Space Prep facility, providing end-to-end mission logistics for government agencies and commercial space operators. Services for spacecraft, ground support equipment, and related mission materials will include aerospace warehousing, inventory control, transportation management, project cargo services, customs brokerage, supply chain visibility, and launch campaign support. The operation will serve space system operators and manufacturers working at Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, and other launch locations.“Companies in the space industry manage highly specialized equipment and materials across global supply chains,” said Ed Rone, Expeditors' Regional Vice President of the U.S. Southeast.“This partnership puts our people and services closer to their launch operations, transforming logistics from a transportation function into a mission-readiness capability that helps ensure critical flight hardware, launch equipment, and operational assets are available at the right time. We look forward to working with All Points and applying our experience to the unique demands of this industry.”As part of its Space Prep initiative, All Points plans to build a 266,000-square-foot Spaceport Logistics Center on its 65-acre site at Kennedy Space Center. Located within five miles of the launch pads, the facility is scheduled to open by the end of 2027. The site will also include an adjacent 260,000-square-foot Spacecraft Processing Center, bringing together launch-site logistics and specialized spacecraft processing capabilities.“Expeditors is an ideal partner for our Space Prep business,” said Phil Monkress, CEO of All Points Logistics.“Their global logistics expertise and specialized transportation capabilities align directly with the needs of our space industry customers, helping them move, stage, and manage mission-critical flight hardware more efficiently at major launch sites.”Through this collaboration, Space Prep customers will also benefit from access to Expeditor's broader global logistics network, connecting suppliers and manufacturing locations with launch operations. The Kennedy Space Center location will also position Expeditors to support existing customers, including hyperscalers, as they explore opportunities in space-based data centers and advanced computing infrastructure.All Points developed Space Prep to help address the growing demand for spacecraft processing and launch-site logistics infrastructure. By combining specialized facilities, mission support services, and strategic partnerships like this one, All Points is expanding its capabilities to support commercial and government space customers at America's major launch sites.About ExpeditorsExpeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NYSE: EXPD) is a leading S&P 500 global logistics company headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Through a worldwide network of knowledgeable professionals across six continents and a globally connected technology platform, Expeditors tailors solutions to manage increasingly complex supply chains and international trade requirements. The asset-light company offers air, customs, ocean, order management, road, warehousing and distribution, and cargo insurance services to key industries worldwide. Guided by a culture of exceptional customer service, Expeditors aspires to be the most trusted and valued logistics company in the world. For more information, visit expeditors.About Space PrepSpace Prep, a business line of All Points Logistics, LLC, is developing multi-user spacecraft processing and logistics facilities at the nation's busiest launch bases in Florida and California, giving commercial and government customers flexible access to cleanroom processing, fueling, storage, and mission support services. Learn more at SpacePrep.About All Points LogisticsEstablished in 1997 as a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB), All Points Logistics has operations in multiple states and has grown into a leading solution provider to a diverse array of government and commercial customers, with award-winning expertise in software development, IT services, modeling and simulation, launch support services, and integrated logistics. Learn more at allpointsllc.

Robyn L Smith

All Points Logistics LLC

+1 256-468-4506

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