CoCountant & BlueTuskr Join Hands

CoCountant is a bookkeeping and accounting service built to help startups and growing businesses run lean, professional finance operations without the cost of an in-house team.

The partnership pairs controller-led bookkeeping with e-commerce marketing so Amazon and Shopify brands see what each channel brought in and what it kept.

- Umair Aziz, CEO at CoCountant

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CoCountant, a controller-led bookkeeping and accounting service for startups and small businesses, today announced a strategic partnership with BlueTuskr, an e-commerce marketing agency for Amazon and Shopify brands. The partnership is built on a simple belief: e-commerce founders shouldn't have to choose between growing fast and knowing whether that growth is profitable.

"Growing brands deserve to know what their growth is worth," said Umair Aziz, CEO at CoCountant. "Our job has always been to give founders numbers they can trust. With BlueTuskr, our clients can also get marketing help from a team we trust, and BlueTuskr's clients get the same clarity on their books. We don't do marketing, and they don't do bookkeeping. Together, our clients get the full picture."

"Every founder I've worked with eventually asks the same question: 'Okay, but are we actually making money?' A great return on ad spend doesn't mean much if marketplace fees, refunds, and shipping are eating the margin behind it. With CoCountant, our clients can see which channels are driving profitable growth, not just more sales, and decide where to invest next with confidence," said Andrew Maffettone, Founder and CEO of BlueTuskr.

Most e-commerce founders see their business in two separate pictures. Their marketing agency reports sales and return on ad spend by channel, often within days. Their bookkeeper reports profit weeks later, once marketplace fees, refunds, shipping, and discounts have landed. Too often, decisions about where to spend next get made on half the picture.

The partnership gives founders access to specialists for both halves: marketing built to grow every channel, and books that show what each channel actually earns, reviewed by a controller every month.

. Trusted specialists on both sides: Founders working with either company can get expert help beyond it: e-commerce marketing from BlueTuskr, and controller-led bookkeeping from CoCountant.

. A clearer view of each channel: CoCountant reconciles Shopify, Amazon, and other sales channels every month, closes the books in 10-15 business days, and has a controller sign-off on every close. Founders can use that view to decide where their marketing budget goes next.

. Practical education: The two teams will create free guides, worksheets, and templates to help e-commerce founders understand their profit by channel and plan where to spend next.

Click here to learn more about the CoCountant and BlueTuskr partnership.

CoCountant provides controller-led bookkeeping and accounting support to U.S. businesses. Each client works with a dedicated controller and accounting pod inside the client's own QuickBooks Online account, providing visibility into the work while allowing the business to retain ownership of its financial data. Services include monthly bookkeeping and close, catch-up bookkeeping, financial planning and analysis, tax support, and finance team extension. Learn more at cocountant.

BlueTuskr is a full-service e-commerce marketing agency that works as an extension of its clients' teams, developing and executing custom marketing strategies that scale digital brands. One unified team of in-house experts handles paid media, marketplace marketing on Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, and eBay, content and retention marketing, SEO, and website design and conversion optimization. BlueTuskr was named 2025 Agency Partner of the Year by Amazon's Buy with Prime and Multi-Channel Fulfillment team. Learn more at bluetuskr.

Farrukh Nisar

CoCountant

866-490-6919

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CoCountant and BlueTuskr Partner to Help E-Commerce Brands See Both Growth and Profit News Provided By CoCountant November 18, 2026, 13:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Retail



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