The Product Stewardship Society

- Dr. Kevin KranslerWASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kathleen (Kate) Sellers was awarded the prestigious Distinguished Achievement Award at the recently concluded annual meeting of the Product Stewardship Society (PSS) in Cleveland, Ohio. The award is bestowed upon individuals whose exceptional contributions have significantly advanced the product stewardship profession. Awardees' work supports the mission of the PSS and leaves a lasting impression on the next generation of product stewards. Recipients exemplify the highest standards of professional excellence.Kate's passion and commitment to product stewardship led to the creation of the PSS. Kate is a founding member of PSS, served on its Board of Directors, and served as its President from 2017 to 2019.“Kate's contributions to the Product Stewardship Society institutionally and to the profession writ large are beyond measure,” reports Dr. Kevin Kransler, immediate past president of the PSS.“There is no one person who has contributed more to the content, definition, and intellectual integrity of product stewardship than Kate Sellers,” Kransler continued.“Her legacy in this regard will guide the professional development of product stewards for generations to come.”Kate Sellers is a Technical Partner at EPM, where she leads a multidisciplinary consulting team that advises companies on product stewardship, regulatory compliance, sustainable chemistry, and circular economy initiatives. In addition to Kate's career contributions, Kate's academic scholarship has also contributed greatly to the product stewardship profession. The author of five books, the most recent of which is Emerging Contaminants: Anticipating Developments (CRC Press), Kate's scholarship explores the intersection of science, sustainability, safer chemistry, and stewardship. Kate teaches courses at Tufts University, Indiana University, and Harvard University Extension School, enhancing awareness of product stewardship principles and equipping the next generation of professionals to perfect product stewardship practices.Launched in 2012, the PSS drives the profession forward by providing a home to product stewards and supports their passion for stewardship, provides professional development opportunities, and offers a collegial, welcoming community to share ideas, problem solve, and collectively advance the principles and practices of product stewardship. For more information about membership, please visit our website at .

Product Stewardship Society

(PSS)

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kathleen Sellers Awarded Product Stewardship Society® 2026 Distinguished Achievement Award News Provided By Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. November 18, 2026, 13:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.