MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 18 (IANS) Three members of a family, including a couple and their son, were allegedly murdered at their house in Budhni town of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies of Rakesh Meena (45), his wife Radha (40) and their son Ashwin (24) were found inside their house in Ward No. 12 on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night and police reached the spot on after receiving information in Wednesday. All three had severe head injuries, police said. The murders are suspected to have taken place on Tuesday night when the family was sleeping. However, the exact time and circumstances of the crime are yet to be established.

Budhni is the home constituency of Union Agriculture Minister and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who represented the Assembly seat for several terms before being elected to the Lok Sabha.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning after a neighbour heard the goats tied outside the house bleating continuously. When he went to check, he found the three family members dead and alerted the police.

SDOP Ravi Sharma and Budhni police station in-charge Sunil Thakur reached the spot with a police team and started an investigation after inspecting the house.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Chaubey said the neighbour informed the police after finding the three bodies inside the house.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that it is a case of murder. However, the identity of the accused and the motive behind the crime are yet to be established," he said. Teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), fingerprint experts and a dog squad were called to collect evidence from the crime scene. Police are questioning the family's relatives, acquaintances and neighbours as part of the investigation.

The family originally belonged to Shajapur district. Rakesh and his wife had earlier worked as labourers under a contractor before starting their own business.

Rakesh used to set up a footwear stall at local fairs. The family had constructed a house in Budhni around three years ago under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, according to preliminary information, according to information.

The motive behind the triple murder and the identity of the assailants are yet to be ascertained.

Police said the investigation was underway from all possible angles.