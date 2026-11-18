MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 18 (IANS) The Assam State Election Commission has announced the schedule for preparing electoral rolls for the forthcoming General Election to the Moran Autonomous Council, with the draft voter list scheduled to be published on December 4 and the final electoral roll on December 28, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the electoral roll preparation process will be conducted by the respective District Commissioners in accordance with the Moran Autonomous Council (Election) Rules, 2021.

The Commission has fixed January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date for determining voter eligibility. The exercise will be based on the Assembly electoral rolls published by the Election Commission of India on February 10, 2026, which are currently in force.

As part of the exercise, Electoral Registration Officers will segregate the relevant portions of the Assembly electoral rolls corresponding to polling stations falling within the constituencies of the Moran Autonomous Council. These constituency-wise lists will subsequently be published as draft electoral rolls.

The Commission has scheduled master data entry and constituency mapping from November 17 to 23. The inclusion and deletion of voters during the preparation of the electoral rolls will take place between November 23 and December 3.

Following the publication of the draft electoral rolls on December 4, voters will have until December 18 to submit claims, objections and applications for corrections.

The authorities will examine and dispose of all claims and objections by December 24, paving the way for publication of the final electoral rolls on December 28.

The notification directs the concerned District Commissioners and Electoral Registration Officers to undertake the exercise in accordance with the prescribed rules and procedures.

The preparation of constituency-wise electoral rolls marks a key administrative step towards holding elections to the Moran Autonomous Council, which represents the interests of the Moran community in Assam.

The exercise will determine the electoral base for the forthcoming council polls, with the final voter lists expected to be notified before the end of December.