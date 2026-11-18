MENAFN - Live Mint) The Karnataka government has decided to make fare meters mandatory for all taxis, including those operated by app-based aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido. It has also directed Transport Department officials to stop registering new taxis operated by Vietnam-based Green SM until further orders.

Speaking to reporters on November 16, Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh said the move was aimed at protecting the interests of local taxi owners and drivers, according to Moneycontrol.

Ola, Uber, Rapido and Green SM were unavailable for comment. The copy will be updated once responses are received.

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The state government has instructed Transport Department officials not to register any additional taxis operated by Vietnam-based Green SM until further orders. Around 100 Green SM taxis have already been registered in Karnataka.

Suresh said the government would take a decision keeping the interests of local drivers in mind. Responding to a question on whether Green SM would be allowed to continue operating in the state, he said the matter would be discussed with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar before a final decision is taken.

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Karnataka plans to make the installation of fare meters compulsory for all taxis, including those operated by app-based aggregators such as Ola and Uber. The proposed system would follow the existing practice for autorickshaws.

Suresh said taxi operators would have to charge passengers fares prescribed by the government. He warned that vehicles found operating in violation of the government's policy would be seized.

The Transport Department is preparing the necessary draft rules and legal provisions to make fare meters compulsory across the taxi sector. The law will be implemented soon, he said.

The proposed move follows complaints from taxi owners and drivers that app-based aggregators were exploiting them. According to the minister, drivers and vehicle owners had themselves approached the government, seeking mandatory meters and intervention to protect their interests.

Karnataka plans ban on half helmets, higher penalties for footpath driving

The Karnataka government is also preparing to prohibit the use of half helmets across the state, citing the safety of two-wheeler riders and pillion passengers.

The process of drafting the necessary legislation is under way, and the proposed ban is expected to come into force by the new year, Suresh said.

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The government has also decided to double the penalties for two-wheeler riders driving on footpaths.

Under the proposed penalties, violators will face a fine of ₹5,000 for the first offence and ₹10,000 for the second. A third violation will result in the vehicle being seized, the minister said.

A separate law is being drafted to enforce these provisions and will be implemented after obtaining government approval.

Karnataka releases ₹280 crore in transport employees' salary arrears

The Karnataka government has released ₹280 crore towards pending salary arrears of employees working in the state's four government-owned road transport corporations.

Suresh said the four transport corporations had accumulated salary arrears of ₹1,200 crore. Of this amount, the government had released ₹450 crore in the first instalment and ₹170 crore in the second instalment.

The latest release of ₹280 crore marks the third instalment. The remaining ₹300 crore will be released depending on the availability of funds, he said.

Suresh said the decision reflected the government's commitment to protecting the interests of employees working in the state-run transport corporations.