MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's eagerly awaited family entertainer 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' unveiled the trailer on Wednesday.

While retaining the emotional warmth of a traditional family drama, the movie challenges societal expectations in its own way. For centuries, it has been the practice that the wife moves into her husband's house post-marriage, but what happens when the husband moves into his wife's home?

What starts as a simple love story slowly transforms into a tale of how one pushes their boundaries when in love.

As the leading lady (Played by Sharvari) of the drama is solely responsible for her family full of females, she refuses to shift into her husband's house post-marriage. However, the lovebirds decide that the groom (Played by Ayushmann) and his family will be shifting to the bride's home, leading to a chaotic situation.

The female characters of the drama have been put in the driver's seat. The film moves beyond the dichotomy of sasural and mayka, creating a place both the husband and wife can call home.

Another key part of the trailer was Ayushmann and Sharvari's chemistry. A line that perfectly captures the emotions is,“Agar itna bhi nahi kiya toh kya pyaar kiya?”.

The music for the film, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, has already managed to create some massive buzz around the project. The tracks "Yeh Prem Mol Liya", "Saawan Aaya Hai", "Jhumka Patola", "Tum Jeene Ki Wajah Ho", and "Bulaye Chhathi Maa" are being adored by music lovers.

With Ayushmann and Sharvari as the leads, the movie enjoys an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni, and Rajesh Kumar, along with others.

Backed by Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' is slated to be out in the cinema halls on November 27, 2026.