MENAFN - IANS) Dharamsala, Nov 18 (IANS) Claims of Rs 419.17 crore under the Himcare health insurance scheme are pending in Himachal Pradesh, even as 327,818 families are registered under the scheme and 206,213 patients have received treatment, the government informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

The state government has paid hospitals Rs 450.10 crore for treatment provided under the scheme so far. This information was shared in a written reply to a question raised by BJP member Vipin Singh Parmar in the Assembly.

According to the government, it has made a total budgetary provision of Rs 777.96 crore for the Himcare scheme since assuming office in December 2022.

The year-wise allocation includes Rs 90 crore in 2022-23, Rs 161.86 crore in 2023-24, Rs 240 crore in 2024-25, Rs 112.22 crore in 2025-26 and Rs 173.88 crore in 2026-27. The government also informed the Assembly that 403 posts of doctors, 231 posts of specialist doctors and 887 posts of paramedical staff are lying vacant in government health institutions across the state.

During the last three years, 345 medical officer posts, 245 specialist doctor posts and 195 paramedical staff posts have been filled. During the same period, 28 medical officers and 108 paramedical employees retired. In government medical colleges and hospitals under the Department of Medical Education and Research, 52 of the 81 sanctioned doctor posts are vacant. The selection process for filling 32 of these posts is under consideration.

Similarly, 689 of the 1,374 sanctioned paramedical staff posts in these institutions are vacant. The government said old and obsolete X-ray and ultrasound machines in government hospitals are being replaced.

The Health Department issued supply orders to companies on June 16 for the procurement of 37 new X-ray machines and 26 ultrasound machines.

Of these, ultrasound machines have already been installed in 22 Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans (model health institutions), while X-ray machines have been installed in six such institutions. The process of supplying machines to the remaining institutions is underway.

To improve access to CT scan facilities in rural and remote areas, the government has entered into an agreement to install CT scan machines at 34 identified health institutions across the state. The government said the process of filling vacancies in the health department is also underway.

A requisition for filling 228 medical officer posts was sent to the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission on September 15. Proposals to fill 200 staff nurse posts, 600 assistant staff nurse posts, 45 pharmacy officer posts, 41 Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) Grade-II posts, 60 radiographer posts and 13 Operation Theatre Assistant (OTA) posts have also been forwarded to various recruitment agencies.

In a separate written reply to a question raised by member Hardeep Singh Bawa, the government clarified that caste certificates issued to members of the Gujjar community in Himachal Pradesh will continue to mention their caste as Gujjar and not Hindu Gujjar.

The government said no notification, government order, circular or departmental instructions have been issued to replace the existing Gujjar entry with Hindu Gujjar in caste certificates.