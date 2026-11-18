MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday defended the protest against Sonia Gandhi's book "Belonging: A Journey of Love", saying that the book contains insulting references and labels Savarkar as an "apologist" (mafiveer).

He launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray without naming him, questioning how those who call themselves "Hindutvavadi" could sit shoulder-to-shoulder with people who repeatedly insult V.D. Savarkar.

"What Savarkar did for this country is well known. Isn't it intellectual bankruptcy to repeatedly insult him? Those who call themselves 'Hindutvavadi' do not utter a single word of condemnation against these 'anti-Savarkar' pages, yet they go and embrace them. We strongly condemn this," Deputy CM Shinde said.

He was speaking to reporters after a political storm erupted following a protest by the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) spokespersons, who tore pages from Sonia Gandhi's book over alleged derogatory remarks against Swatantryaveer Savarkar.

During the protest, a photograph of Uddhav Thackeray receiving the book was also torn, alongside an incident where Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC reportedly ripped a photograph featuring Balasaheb Thackeray and Mani Shankar Aiyar.

The incident drew sharp reactions and outrage from the Shiv Sena-UBT and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), who accused the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction of disrespecting Balasaheb Thackeray.

Following the backlash, Deputy CM Shinde summoned Shaina NC for an explanation and subsequently addressing the media to clarify the party's stand.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the torn photograph, Eknath Shinde asserted that Balasaheb Thackeray is revered as a deity by every Shiv Sainik and that no party worker could ever imagine disrespecting him.

Explaining the incident involving Shaina NC, the Deputy CM said, "Shaina NC gave an explanation regarding the photograph. That picture shows Balasaheb hitting Mani Shankar Aiyar with a slipper. I saw that photo-it was Mani Shankar Aiyar's face that was torn off in the process, not Balasaheb's. Balasaheb can never be insulted by Shaina NC or any Shiv Sainik because he is our deity, and we are carrying forward his ideology."

He accused the Opposition of indulging in petty politics and spreading false allegations to defame the ruling MahaYuti alliance out of frustration.

"The public knows everything. People have rejected them (MVA) three times and shown them the door. Instead of playing politics over photographs, they should lend a helping hand to drought-affected farmers," Deputy CM Shinde added.

Addressing the backlash immediately afterward, Shaina NC maintained that the incident was an unintentional mistake made during a passionate protest against the insult to Savarkar.

"We welcome anyone writing a book, but we will not tolerate any attempt to erase or distort history. Savarkar made immense sacrifices, and we will not tolerate his insult," she said.

Clarifying the photo incident, she added, "Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray is our deity, and we are carrying forward his ideology. We protested because derogatory statements were made against Veer Savarkar. As for Mani Shankar Aiyar, we will tear his photo not once, but a thousand times."

The Maharashtra Congress launched a scathing counter-attack against the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena over both the tearing of the book and the accidental tearing of Balasaheb Thackeray's photo.

Condemning the act as "mental bankruptcy," the State Congress Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal accused the Shinde faction of perverting Maharashtra's political culture.

"Spitting at the sun only results in the spit falling back on oneself. No matter how hard anyone tries to erase history, it cannot be erased. Tearing this (Sonia Gandhi's) book is like trying to put a curtain over the sun," Sapkal said, adding that the book is setting sales records.

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut condemned the tearing of Balasaheb Thackeray's photo.

In his post on social media platform X, Raut said, "Amit Shah's Shinde Sena people are tearing up a photo of Shiv Sena Chief Balasaheb Thackeray. Because all these people are mercenaries, it's a good thing these black-faced people with white feet have run away! These people have neither any ideology nor any morals, neither a single leader nor any loyalty. All these people who insult the honourable Balasaheb should be publicly flogged! I hope at least the Marathi people won't object to my language!"

Uddhav Thackeray's Press Advisor Harshal Pradhan hit out at the Eknath Shinde faction spokesperson Shaina NC for tearing Balasaheb Thackeray's photo.

He warned that such attempts to insult Balasaheb Thackeray will not be tolerated.

He demanded that Eknath Shinde, who repeatedly claims to function based on the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray, should take strict action against the party spokesperson Shaina NC.

He termed the tearing of some pages of Sonia Gandhi's book citing insult to Savarkar as "childish".

He said that the Shinde faction spokespersons should have first read the book and then held the protest.

He took a swipe at them, saying that they (Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena) may not have read the book as it has been written in English.