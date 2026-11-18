MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Nov 18 (IANS) The sentencing of human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, to 10 years in prison demonstrates a significant escalation in what observers term the "weaponisation" of the legal system in Pakistan. The anti-terrorism court's judgement has reignited concerns about the proportionality of justice and the judiciary's independence in Pakistan, a report has detailed.

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha were convicted under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for reportedly removing security barricades and hindering police at Zero Point in Islamabad during the England cricket team's visit.

Legal experts said that such types of actions are usually considered minor public order offences. However, critics said that the state, by applying terror-linked legislation, is equating civil disobedience with violent extremism, according to a report in 'Maldives Insight'.

The court's decision came a day after the resignation of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, who mentioned that "prevailing circumstances" had made it impossible for him to continue his work.

"This resignation, coupled with the sentencing, highlights a deepening crisis within the judiciary. Observers note that when high-ranking judges resign citing institutional pressure, the judiciary's role as a check on executive power is severely compromised", the report stated.

On November 6, leading human rights organisation Amnesty International, along with 22 other international civil society organisations, strongly condemned the sentencing of Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha, saying the convictions mark a significant escalation in the misuse of the criminal justice system.

“We, the undersigned international civil society organisations, strongly condemn the recent sentencing of prominent Pakistani human rights lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha to 10 years' imprisonment under anti-terrorism legislation and three years' imprisonment under the Pakistan Penal Code," the organisations said in a joint statement

"The convictions mark a significant escalation in the extensive misuse of the criminal justice system against the two lawyers and raise serious concerns about the anti-terrorism legislation used to criminally punish and intimidate lawyers undertaking permissible human rights work,” it added.

The organisations expressed concern over the trial which took place in Adiala prison in Rawalpindi, saying that it failed to meet fair trial standards.

"According to reports, Mazari-Hazir and Chattha were kept in a cage-like structure inside the courtroom throughout the trial, preventing effective communication with their legal counsel and the court,” the statement said.

In October, the Pakistani anti terrorism court sentenced Imaan and Hadi to 10 years in prison each and fined Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 1 lakh each under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.