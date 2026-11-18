MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) India's smartphone market eased 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter of 2026 as rising component costs and higher device prices weighed on demand in mass-market segments, while premium smartphones continued to record strong growth, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from CyberMedia Research (CMR) said shipments in the affordable smartphone segment priced below Rs 7,000 plunged 94 per cent year-on-year, while the value-for-money segment priced between Rs 7,000 and Rs 24,999 dropped 42 per cent.

In contrast, premium (Rs 25,000 – Rs 49,000) and super premium (Rs 50,000 – Rs 1 lakh) smartphone segments grew 38 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively.

Rising memory and component costs increased smartphone prices, prompting consumers to become more selective and extend device replacement cycles, said Menka Kumari, Senior Analyst, CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Meanwhile, demand for premium devices remained resilient due to stronger interest in performance, differentiated features and artificial intelligence capabilities.

The report projected an 11–12 per cent full-year decline in India's smartphone market in CY2026, with the affordable and value-for-money segments likely to remain under pressure amid cautious consumer spending, rising component costs and higher device prices.

“Rising component costs and higher smartphone prices are expected to put further pressure on demand for smartphones priced below Rs 15,000, as consumers defer purchases and extend device replacement cycles. In contrast, demand in the premium and super premium price bands is expected to remain comparatively resilient,” added Amit Sharma, Senior Analyst, CyberMedia Research (CMR).

2G feature phone shipments grew 3 per cent YoY in Q3 2026, while 4G shipments declined 46 per cent, the report noted.

A recent report noted memory prices are expected to maintain an upward trajectory, but price volatility is likely to moderate next year compared with 2026.

Flagship SoCs are expected to remain broadly stable in 2027 despite higher prices due to migration to 2nm process nodes, while rising memory and component costs will continue to add to cost pressures, it added.

-IANS

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