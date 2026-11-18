MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Media intelligence firm takes six Golds, including for crisis measurement during the US–Iran conflict, and passes 100 AMEC awards since 2020 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, UAE, November 2026 – CARMA is the most awarded organisation at the AMEC Global Communication Effectiveness Awards 2026, winning 29 awards across 15 categories at this year's ceremony in London on 5 November, taking its total to more than 100 AMEC awards since 2020. This year's wins include Gold for Best Use of AI in Communication Measurement for Noor, CARMA's AI analyst.

Noor pairs AI analysis of print, broadcast, online and social media with the judgement of CARMA's in-market analysts. The result is faster, decision-ready insight that helps communications teams act while a story is still unfolding, rather than after it has peaked.

CARMA also won Gold for Best Crisis Comms Measurement and Reporting for its work during the US–Iran conflict. As events moved quickly, CARMA's teams gave clients a continuous read on how coverage was developing across markets and how their own messages were landing, so they could adjust their communications in real time.

Mazen Nahawi, Founder and CEO of CARMA, said:“CARMA is proud to be the most awarded company at the AMEC awards this year. It is a testament to our focus on providing expert-led AI and communications research, which provides impactful insights to our clients around the world.”

CARMA's other Gold awards recognised its work with clients including United Pharmacy, Specsavers and Honda.

Khali Sakkas, Chief Insights Officer at CARMA, added:“We are delighted to see our craft recognised and to share it with the clients who make the work possible. Our wins demonstrate the power of integrated research for our clients. We're proud to continue to deliver deep insight and impact.”

Six Gold awards, including Best Use of AI in Communication Measurement and Best Crisis Comms Measurement and Reporting 23 Silver and Bronze awards across the Best Use of Measurement, Innovation and Regional Measurement groups Highly Commended in the Large Communication Research and Measurement Team category

CARMA's 2026 results:

The AMEC Global Communication Effectiveness Awards recognise the best use of data, research, insight and analytics in communication measurement and evaluation worldwide. CARMA has also twice been named AMEC's Large Communications Research and Measurement Organisation of the Year.

About CARMA:

Founded in 1984, CARMA is a global media intelligence and communications research company. It helps PR and communications teams measure reputation, prove the impact of their work and make sharper strategic decisions. CARMA's technology tracks print, broadcast, online and social media in more than 100 languages through more than 130 content partners. Its 600+ in-market analysts and consultants, working from more than 20 offices, cover over 40 countries.