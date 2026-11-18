CARMA TOPS THE AMEC GLOBAL AWARDS 2026 WITH 29 WINS, INCLUDING GOLD FOR ITS AI ANALYST NOOR
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Media intelligence firm takes six Golds, including for crisis measurement during the US–Iran conflict, and passes 100 AMEC awards since 2020 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" title="Image" src="#" alt="Image" width="626" data-bit="iit" /> DUBAI, UAE, November 2026 – CARMA is the most awarded organisation at the AMEC Global Communication Effectiveness Awards 2026, winning 29 awards across 15 categories at this year's ceremony in London on 5 November, taking its total to more than 100 AMEC awards since 2020. This year's wins include Gold for Best Use of AI in Communication Measurement for Noor, CARMA's AI analyst. Noor pairs AI analysis of print, broadcast, online and social media with the judgement of CARMA's in-market analysts. The result is faster, decision-ready insight that helps communications teams act while a story is still unfolding, rather than after it has peaked. CARMA also won Gold for Best Crisis Comms Measurement and Reporting for its work during the US–Iran conflict. As events moved quickly, CARMA's teams gave clients a continuous read on how coverage was developing across markets and how their own messages were landing, so they could adjust their communications in real time. Mazen Nahawi, Founder and CEO of CARMA, said:“CARMA is proud to be the most awarded company at the AMEC awards this year. It is a testament to our focus on providing expert-led AI and communications research, which provides impactful insights to our clients around the world.” CARMA's other Gold awards recognised its work with clients including United Pharmacy, Specsavers and Honda. Khali Sakkas, Chief Insights Officer at CARMA, added:“We are delighted to see our craft recognised and to share it with the clients who make the work possible. Our wins demonstrate the power of integrated research for our clients. We're proud to continue to deliver deep insight and impact.” CARMA's 2026 results:
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Six Gold awards, including Best Use of AI in Communication Measurement and Best Crisis Comms Measurement and Reporting
23 Silver and Bronze awards across the Best Use of Measurement, Innovation and Regional Measurement groups
Highly Commended in the Large Communication Research and Measurement Team category
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