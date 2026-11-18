MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026: AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based industrial artificial intelligence (AI) company developing innovative solutions for the energy sector and beyond, has entered a strategic collaboration agreement with Siemens Industrial LLC (Siemens), a leading provider of advanced industrial solutions, to accelerate innovation in industrial AI, digitalization, and operational excellence. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The collaboration combines AIQ's field-proven AI applications, developed and deployed across live operations, with Siemens' industrial automation, electrification and software portfolio, including the Siemens Xcelerator open digital business platform. Together, the companies aim to help energy and process industry customers move AI from pilots to plant-wide deployment, by embedding it into the automation and operational systems that run their assets every day.

Signed during ADIPEC 2026 where AIQ was the AI Co-Host, the partnership aims to leverage the Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem to bring AIQ's solutions to new markets and a wider global audience, unlocking scalable, measurable impact in industrial and energy-related ecosystems.

AI and digital transformation for operational excellence and autonomous operations Asset performance, integrity, and predictive maintenance to improve uptime and safety Industrial analytics, digital twins, and 5G industrial communications OT/IT security and resilient connected systems Robotics integration to enhance productivity Industrial AI agents and copilots for engineering, operations, and maintenance Joint solutions and go-to-market through the Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem and marketplace Integrated and remote operations centers for centralized monitoring and decision-making Reverse engineering and advanced manufacturing, integrating 3D scanning, digital twins, and additive manufacturing to deliver critical spare parts on demand and reduce equipment downtime Capability development

The parties are to explore potential areas of collaboration including:

Dennis Jol, CEO of AIQ commented,“AIQ is built to turn industrial complexity into measurable performance through intelligent automation, secure connectivity, and applied AI. This collaboration with Siemens is a major step in our ambition to partner with international organizations to penetrate new markets with confidence and speed. Together, we will explore high-impact opportunities that strengthen operational excellence, safety, and long-term competitiveness.”

Helmut von Struve, Siemens CEO UAE and Middle East said,“This collaboration brings together Siemens' deep industrial technology expertise with AIQ's advanced AI capabilities. We see strong potential to apply these complementary strengths to accelerate innovation, strengthen capability development, and deliver measurable value for industry in the UAE and beyond.”

The agreement supports AIQ's wider growth strategy to partner with global leaders, and Siemens' commitment to expanding the Siemens Xcelerator partner ecosystem to accelerate the adoption of industrial AI.