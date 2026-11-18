AIQ And Siemens To Scale AI-Driven Value Across New Industries And International Markets
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026: AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based industrial artificial intelligence (AI) company developing innovative solutions for the energy sector and beyond, has entered a strategic collaboration agreement with Siemens Industrial LLC (Siemens), a leading provider of advanced industrial solutions, to accelerate innovation in industrial AI, digitalization, and operational excellence. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn The collaboration combines AIQ's field-proven AI applications, developed and deployed across live operations, with Siemens' industrial automation, electrification and software portfolio, including the Siemens Xcelerator open digital business platform. Together, the companies aim to help energy and process industry customers move AI from pilots to plant-wide deployment, by embedding it into the automation and operational systems that run their assets every day. Signed during ADIPEC 2026 where AIQ was the AI Co-Host, the partnership aims to leverage the Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem to bring AIQ's solutions to new markets and a wider global audience, unlocking scalable, measurable impact in industrial and energy-related ecosystems. The parties are to explore potential areas of collaboration including:
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AI and digital transformation for operational excellence and autonomous operations
Asset performance, integrity, and predictive maintenance to improve uptime and safety
Industrial analytics, digital twins, and 5G industrial communications
OT/IT security and resilient connected systems
Robotics integration to enhance productivity
Industrial AI agents and copilots for engineering, operations, and maintenance
Joint solutions and go-to-market through the Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem and marketplace
Integrated and remote operations centers for centralized monitoring and decision-making
Reverse engineering and advanced manufacturing, integrating 3D scanning, digital twins, and additive manufacturing to deliver critical spare parts on demand and reduce equipment downtime
Capability development
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