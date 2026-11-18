MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November: The masters competitions at the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded at Mubadala Arena on Wednesday, with Commando Group finishing top of the academy standings, followed by M.O.D UAE in second place and Abdullaev Team in third. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

The two-day masters competitions featured a high standard of jiu-jitsu, with experienced athletes from local and international clubs and academies taking part in closely contested matches. Wednesday's masters final day featured men's black belt and women's brown and black belt divisions, with athletes demonstrating strong technical skills, tactical awareness and the ability to adapt to different opponents.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the championship continues until November 21, bringing together more than 10,000 athletes from over 130 countries, representing more than 700 clubs and academies.

The competitions were attended by H.E. Meera Sultan Al Suwaidi, Member of the Federal National Council (FNC); H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee; H.E. Ahmed Fadhel Almehairbi, Director General of Abu Dhabi City Municipality; H.E. Dr Hamad Al Kaabi, Chief Officer of Aletihad News Center; H.E. Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of Federation; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Federation; and representatives of the championship's partners and sponsors.

Fahad Ali Alshamsi, General Secretary of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation said:“The masters competitions are an important part of the championship because they bring together athletes with years of experience and strong records in the sport. You can see that experience in how they compete, the decisions they make and the way they handle different situations during a match.

“The championship also gives athletes and coaches from around the world a chance to learn from each other and see different styles of jiu-jitsu. This helps clubs and academies improve. We are seeing an increasing number of international athletes taking part, which shows how important the championship has become on the global calendar.”

Brazilian athlete Joao Miyao of PSLPB Cicero Costha, who won gold in the men's Master 1 black belt 56kg category, said:“Winning gold at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship is special because this is one of the biggest championships in the world. The competition is tough, and you have to be ready for every match.

“The athletes here are very experienced, so even a small mistake can cost you the match. I had to stay focused and make sure I was well prepared. I'm really happy with the result, especially competing in front of fans who really understand jiu-jitsu.”

Emirati athlete Talal Aldhanhani of M.O.D UAE, who competed in the men's Master 2 black belt 94kg category, said:“I always look forward to competing in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship because I get to face experienced athletes from different countries and learn from them.

“For us in the masters category, it's not just about winning medals. We also want to pass on what we've learned to younger athletes. Jiu-jitsu teaches you discipline and commitment, and continuing to train and compete helps us stay fit, healthy and motivated.”