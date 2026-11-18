MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Free padel courts are available to book at all three Dubai Fitness Challenge 30×30 Fitness Villages until 29 November. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1, held from 8–15 November at Hamdan Sports Complex, brought some of the world's leading players to Dubai, further strengthening the city's position on the international padel calendar.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026 – Whether its casual games with friends or competitive tournaments featuring some of the world's top players, padel has quickly established itself as one of Dubai's most popular sports. Combining elements of tennis and squash, the fast-paced, accessible sport has attracted a growing community of players across the UAE, reflected in the increasing number of courts across the country.

According to the International Padel Federation, the UAE is home to almost 1,000 padel courts to date, reportedly housing over 250,000 fans of the sport a year. These incredible figures highlight the remarkable growth of the sport in recent years across the country for all nationalities alike. Its appeal lies in its accessibility, with players of different ages and abilities able to pick up a racket, learn the basics and enjoy a game together. Equally, its social nature has helped make padel a regular part of Dubai's active lifestyle, bringing friends, families and communities together through a shared love of the game.

The sport's growing presence is also reflected in Dubai's international sporting calendar. The Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1, held from 8–15 November at Hamdan Sports Complex, brought together some of the world's leading male and female players, giving fans the opportunity to experience elite-level padel up close. The tournament further reinforced Dubai's position as an increasingly prominent destination for the sport.

Chris May, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Golf, said:“The global and local growth of padel has been nothing short of staggering. While Emirates Golf Club embraced the sport early, installing courts in 2014, pioneering the sport in UAE, the last five years have seen an unprecedented surge in popularity. This shift highlights padel's unique accessibility and in the UAE's 'Year of Family,' it is the ideal way to exercise with loved ones. It is fantastic to see the Dubai Fitness Challenge making the sport even more accessible by offering free play at their three Fitness Villages.”

For those looking to get involved in the sport themselves, Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is making padel accessible to more people, with free, bookable courts across its three Fitness Villages throughout the Challenge. As part of the 10th edition of the Challenge, residents and visitors can discover the sport at the DP World 30×30 Fitness Village at Kite Beach, as well as the Dubai Municipality 30×30 Fitness Villages at Zabeel Park and Dubai Municipality 30×30 Fitness Village Al Warqa'a Park.

With free bookable padel courts available across the three locations, participants can bring friends and family along, enjoy a social match and incorporate something new into their daily 30×30 routine. Whether you're picking up a racquet for the first time or looking to fit in an extra game, the Fitness Villages offer an opportunity to experience the sport in a welcoming community setting. Courts can be booked through the official DFC booking platform, subject to availability.

Beyond the three Fitness Villages, padel has also featured in Dubai Fitness Challenge's wider programme, with Danube Sports World serving as a dedicated Fitness Hub offering opportunities to enjoy the sport. The venue has helped make padel more accessible throughout the 30-day challenge, giving residents and visitors more ways to discover the game, stay active and connect through sport.

This year's Dubai Fitness Challenge also reflects the UAE's Year of Family, encouraging families and communities to make movement part of their everyday lives and create opportunities to spend quality time together. Padel's naturally social and inclusive format makes it an ideal activity for this, offering a fun way for different generations to connect while staying healthy and active.

With the 10th edition of DFC now underway, the city has already come together for a packed programme of activities, including Dubai Ride, which saw a record-breaking 41,836 cyclists take to Sheikh Zayed Road on 1 November and Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, presented by RTA, at Hatta Dam on 7 and 8 November, which welcomed over 5000 participants.

Looking ahead, some of the Challenge's biggest community events are still to come, including Dubai Run on 22 November, when participants of all ages and abilities will take to Sheikh Zayed Road once again, and finally Dubai Yoga, presented by MHERO, bringing thousands of people together for a morning of yoga, wellbeing and connection at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) on 29 November 2026.

Running until 29 November, Dubai Fitness Challenge continues to invite everyone to find their own way to complete 30 minutes of activity every day for 30 days, with thousands of free fitness classes, activities and sporting experiences taking place across the emirate daily. Under this year's theme, 'What's your 30×30?', the Challenge encourages everyone to discover activities they enjoy and build healthier habits that last beyond November.