MENAFN - Mid-East Info)This month, Gulf marks a historical milestone as the company celebrates 125 years of innovation, performance and trusted partnerships. The company's story began when oil was struck on January 1901 in Spindletop in Texas, and the Gulf name followed 11 months later. 125 years on, a lot of progress has been made. As Gulf reaches this milestone year, the company is celebrating the people who rely on the brand every day: from mechanics in workshops and fleet operators keeping businesses running, to drivers, riders and industrial teams working in environments where reliability is not optional. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Across worldwide markets, including the GCC, Gulf's anniversary is being brought to life through local initiatives that recognize the work happening on the ground in depots, ports, workshops and on roads where early starts, tight schedules and demanding conditions are part of daily life. Gulf looks to reinforce what comes next by supporting partners and customers who carry communities and industries forward, wherever standards are high and expectations are real.

“In our GCC markets, Gulf's 125th anniversary is about celebrating and supporting our customers and businesses who rely on our products every day in workshops, fleets, ports, depots, and on roads,” says Rajesh Venkat, General Manager of Gulf Oil Middle East Limited.“To mark the event, we are unveiling commemorative logos, organizing customer events, and promotional road shows in the region. These initiatives are designed to strengthen our relationships with local partners and customers, and to underline the role of trust in the way we work together.”

Gulf's history reflects a long-standing commitment to support our customers since its founding in 1901, -and the journey continues.

Gulf Oil Middle East Ltd (GOMEL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gulf Oil International Ltd, a part of the global conglomerate Hinduja Group and was established in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, in 1986.

GOMEL manages Lubricants business in the Middle East, Levant, Afghanistan, and CIS regions with a presence in over 20 countries. The company's activities comprise of manufacturing, storage, warehousing, transportation and marketing of its extensive range of Automotive and Industrial lubricants.

GOMEL is the first lubricant company in the Middle East to have ISO 17025 accreditation by DAC, an internationally recognized accreditation body. It also has ISO 9001/ISO 14001/ISO 45001/ISO 17025/IATF 16949 certifications.