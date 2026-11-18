(MENAFN- Straits Research) Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Size & Share Analysis The global sacroiliac joint fusion market size was valued at USD 981.56 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1162.95 million in 2026 to USD 4515.67 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 18.48% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the sacroiliac joint fusion market with a share of 41.36% in 2025. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) describes minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion as a surgical procedure that stabilizes the sacroiliac (SI) joint by joining the sacrum (the triangular bone at the base of the spine) to the ilium (part of the pelvis) using metal implants inserted through a small incision. The procedure is used to treat chronic SI joint pain associated with conditions such as degenerative sacroiliitis and SI joint disruption. The sacroiliac joint fusion market demand is driven by the need to diagnose dysfunctions, a preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures, and the adoption of implant-based treatment options. Orthopedic surgeons are using advanced sacroiliac fixation techniques and SI joint fusion systems, contributing to the sacroiliac joint fusion market growth. Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 981.56 Million2026 Market Size USD 1162.95 Million2034 Projected Market Size USD 4515.67 MillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 18.48%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 41.36% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 20.11%Segment Insights By Product Type Leading Segment Titanium Implants Market Share in 2025 48.5% By Indication Fastest-growing Segment Sacral Disruption CAGR 19.65% (2026-2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Trends 3D-Printed Porous Titanium Implants Improve Bone Integration in SI Joint Fusion Sacroiliac joint fusion market analysis shows a shift toward 3D-printed porous titanium sacroiliac implants that support bone ingrowth and long term fixation. SI-BONE received FDA clearance for its iFuse INTRA Ti Implant System, which features an additively manufactured porous titanium structure. This development advances minimally invasive SI joint fusion and expands innovation in sacroiliac joint fusion products. Patient-Specific Surgical Guides Improve Precision in SI Joint Fusion Procedures Patient specific surgical guides are gaining relevance in sacroiliac joint surgery due to their ability to improve implant positioning based on individual pelvic anatomy. These guides help surgeons plan accurate implant trajectories, particularly in complex revision procedures. University of Twente development demonstrated the placement of 23 implants across 14 revision procedures without implant malpositioning complications, highlighting advances in customized sacroiliac joint fusion technology. Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Investment and Funding Analysis The sacroiliac joint fusion market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by advances in minimally invasive SI joint fusion, expansion of sacroiliac implants, and development of improved fixation technologies. In September 2026, Tenon reported gross proceeds of approximately USD 15.6 million during Q3 through a public offering, private placement, at the market share sales, and warrant exercises. The capital strengthened its financial position and supported its sacro pelvic fusion business. Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Dynamics 01 Wider Use of Minimally Invasive SI Joint Fusion Drives Market Healthcare providers across the sacroiliac joint fusion industry increasingly adopt minimally invasive SI joint fusion techniques to treat chronic SI joint dysfunction. These procedures use smaller incisions and targeted implant placement to stabilize the joint while limiting tissue disruption. Wider adoption supports demand for advanced sacroiliac implants, specialized sacroiliac joint fusion devices, and related sacroiliac joint fusion services, contributing to market growth. 02 Persistent SI Joint Pain After Conservative Treatment Boosts Market Demand Patients seeking sacroiliac joint pain treatment despite medication, physical therapy, and other nonsurgical treatments are increasingly considered for surgical intervention. Sacroiliac joint fusion offers a stabilization option for eligible patients with chronic SI joint dysfunction who do not achieve adequate relief through conservative care. This supports demand for sacroiliac joint fusion solutions and specialized sacroiliac fixation products, contributing to market growth. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market

Drivers Market Impact SI Joint Pain After Lumbar Fusion Increases Demand for Secondary Fusion Procedures Increases demand for sacroiliac joint surgery among patients with post-fusion SI joint pain. Minimally Invasive SI Joint Fusion Gains Wider Clinical Adoption Expands demand for sacroiliac implants and minimally invasive surgical systems. Improved Diagnosis of SI Joint Dysfunction Expands Surgical Patient Identification Increases referrals for SI joint fusion among eligible patients. Persistent SI Joint Pain After Conservative Treatment Encourages Surgical Intervention Supports demand for sacroiliac joint fusion devices among patients with chronic pain. Advanced Porous Titanium Implants Improve Sacroiliac Joint Fixation Encourages adoption of advanced sacroiliac fixation products and fusion systems.

01

High Implant and Procedure Costs Limit Access to SI Joint Fusion

The cost of sacroiliac implants, surgical equipment, and hospital procedures create financial barriers for patients considering sacroiliac joint fusion applications. Advanced implant materials and specialized surgical systems add to treatment expenses, particularly in healthcare settings with limited reimbursement support. These costs restrict patient access and affect the adoption of sacroiliac joint fusion products.

02

Inconsistent Insurance Coverage Restricts Access to Sacroiliac Joint Fusion

Differences in insurance policies and reimbursement criteria limit coverage for sacroiliac joint surgery and related implant procedures. Some payers require specific diagnostic evidence, prior treatment history, or medical necessity documentation before approving SI joint fusion. These requirements delay treatment decisions, increase out-of-pocket expenses, and restricts the adoption of sacroiliac joint fusion systems.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market

Restraints Market Impact High Implant and Procedure Costs Limit Access to SI Joint Fusion Increases financial barriers to sacroiliac joint surgery and advanced implant systems. Inconsistent Insurance Coverage Restricts Access to Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Limits patient access to sacroiliac joint fusion products and surgical procedures. Postoperative Complications Raise Concerns About Sacroiliac Fixation Increases safety concerns and may reduce acceptance of sacroiliac implants. Limited Long-Term Clinical Evidence Restricts Adoption of Sacroiliac Fusion Technology Creates uncertainty about the long-term performance of sacroiliac joint fusion devices. Specialized Surgical Training Requirements Limit Procedure Availability Restricts the use of minimally invasive SI joint fusion across healthcare facilities.

01

Development of Patient-Specific Sacroiliac Implants Creates New Product Opportunities

Sacroiliac joint fusion manufacturers develop patient-specific sacroiliac implants designed to accommodate variations in pelvic anatomy and joint structure. Customized implant dimensions and fixation features support procedure-specific requirements and expand the range of sacroiliac joint fusion products. Customized implant systems, surgeon-specific product solutions, and supply agreements with orthopedic hospitals contribute to the sacroiliac joint fusion market growth opportunities.

02

Robotic Assisted SI Joint Fusion Systems Open New Revenue Avenues

Medical device companies collaborate with robotic surgery developers and orthopedic hospitals to introduce robotic-assisted SI joint fusion solutions. Integration of surgical navigation, robotic guidance, and specialized sacroiliac fixation instruments support accurate implant placement during complex procedures. Revenue opportunities include robotic-compatible sacroiliac joint fusion equipment, navigation software, and technology partnerships with surgical centers, supporting market expansion.

Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Segmentation By Product Type

Titanium implants accounted for a share of 48.5% in 2025, supported by their high strength, corrosion resistance, and biocompatibility in medical and orthopedic applications.

Allograft is projected to register a growth of 20.15% between 2026 and 2034, driven by the adoption of donor-derived bone graft materials in reconstructive and orthopedic procedures due to their biological compatibility and availability.

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By Indication

In 2025, degenerative sacroiliitis held a 62.5% share of the sacroiliac joint fusion market due to the use of sacroiliac implants to stabilize joints affected by chronic degeneration and persistent lower back pain.

A CAGR of 19.65% is projected for sacral disruption between 2026 and 2034, fueled by the use of minimally invasive SI fusion procedures to stabilize sacroiliac joints affected by traumatic injuries and structural instability.

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Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Regional AnalysisNorth America Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market

North America's sacroiliac joint fusion market accounted for a dominant share of 41.36% in 2025.

U.S. Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market

The U.S. sacroiliac joint fusion market is supported by increasing availability of minimally invasive implant systems and continued FDA clearance of new technologies. In 2026, the FDA cleared SI-BONE's iFuse INTRA Ti Implant System, while Tenon Medical's CATAMARAN SI Joint Fusion System and SurGenTec's TiLink-L SI Joint Fusion System also received FDA clearance, expanding the range of implant options available to surgeons. SI-BONE, Tenon Medical, SurGenTec, Medtronic, and 4WEB Medical are contributing to product innovation through porous titanium implants, 3D-printed structures, minimally invasive approaches, and specialized instrumentation.

Canada Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market

Health Canada maintains active Class III licenses for sacroiliac joint fusion systems, including the SILEX and TRICOR systems. Canadian surgical literature reports that minimally invasive SI joint fusion has largely replaced open fusion for chronic, non-traumatic SI joint pain, with more than 90% of SI fusion procedures performed using minimally invasive techniques. (Canadian Journal of Surgery)

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Asia Pacific Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market

The Asia Pacific sacroiliac joint fusion market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 20.11%, making it the fastest-growing regional market.

Japan Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market

Japan is researching less-invasive surgical approaches and implant technologies. In 2026, researchers at JCHO Sendai Hospital's Japan Sacroiliac Joint and Low Back Pain Center reported a posterior SI joint fusion technique using transarticular cylindrical cages combined with posterior instrumentation. Among 17 patients involving 20 joints, bone union was achieved in 93.3% of joints, while pain scores also improved significantly. The development is notable as Japanese researchers have been exploring alternatives to more invasive anterior fusion.

China Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market

The expansion of minimally invasive spine surgery capabilities and the introduction of specialized SI joint implant systems is shaping the Chinese market. Hospitals in major cities are equipped with advanced surgical navigation, imaging, and robotic-assisted technologies, creating an environment for greater adoption of minimally invasive SI joint procedures and specialized fusion implants.

India Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market

India's sacroiliac joint fusion market is developing through greater use of minimally invasive SI joint procedures in specialist spine centers. Hospitals such as Global Hospital Mumbai and Dr Vasantrao Pawar Medical College and Hospital in Nashik have clinical expertise in minimally invasive SI joint fusion. Medtronic's RIALTO SI Fusion System is available in India as a titanium implant designed for minimally invasive SI joint stabilization and fusion.

Europe Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market

Europe's sacroiliac joint fusion market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.82% during the forecast period.

U.K. Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market

NICE guideline HTG436 (Recommendation 1.3) specifies that surgeons must regularly perform image-guided implant placement and have specialized training in minimally invasive SI joint fusion. NICE further highlights that initial procedures should be performed under the supervision of an experienced surgeon. NHS and private centers provide minimally invasive SI joint fusion using implant-based systems. For instance, New Hall Hospital, Salisbury, part of Ramsay Health Care UK, offers minimally invasive SI joint fusion using the iFuse system.

Germany

German clinical guidance emphasizes confirming SI joint pain and exhausting conservative treatment before considering fusion, supporting the use of specialized patient-selection and image-guided surgical pathways. Sacroiliac joint fusion suppliers are developing specialized minimally invasive surgical expertise within the country's spine and orthopedic centers. University Hospital Bonn has also developed expertise in minimally invasive SI joint arthrodesis.

Latin America Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market

Latin America's sacroiliac joint fusion market will expand to 18.95% CAGR over the forecast period.

Brazil Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market

Brazil's public healthcare system recognizes sacroiliac joint arthrodesis as a high-complexity surgical procedure under its SUS procedure classification (SIGTAP), covering cases involving complex fractures, significant mechanical or neurological dysfunction, tumors, and infections. Brazilian distributor Technicare has promoted the DIANA titanium implant system for SI joint fusion. SIFusion's Brazilian platform presents the SImpact system for minimally invasive percutaneous fixation.

Mexico Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market

Mexico has advanced healthcare infrastructure to support the diagnosis and surgical management of sacroiliac joint disorders, particularly through specialized orthopedic and spine care centers. Médica Sur in Mexico City operates an integrated Orthopedics and Traumatology Centre with advanced imaging, surgical facilities, and rehabilitation services, and it specifically lists sacroiliitis among the conditions it treats. Medyarthros Surgery Center in Guadalajara also specializes in orthopedics and traumatology, offering joint-focused specialist care, robotic orthopedic surgery, and rehabilitation services.

Middle East & Africa Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market

The Middle East & Africa sacroiliac joint fusion market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.25% during the forecast period.

UAE

We the UAE 2031 vision, prioritizes access to specialized and advanced healthcare services. In line with these priorities, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery in Dubai launched a dedicated Center for Interventional Pain Management, offering SI joint fusion, endoscopic spine surgery, and image-guided pain interventions. The Abu Dhabi Department of Health accredited Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi and Burjeel Medical City as specialized orthopedic care centers, strengthening the country's infrastructure for advanced musculoskeletal treatment.

South Africa

South Africa has strengthened its minimally invasive spine surgery capabilities. In November 2026, surgeons at Lenmed Royal Hospital and Heart Centre and Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital in Kimberley performed Africa's first reported trans-Kambin oblique lateral lumbar interbody fusion procedures. This reflects the availability of specialist surgical expertise and infrastructure that can support access to advanced spinal and joint stabilization procedures.

Competitive Landscape

The sacroiliac joint fusion market competitive landscape includes orthopedic implant manufacturers, medical device companies, and spinal surgery technology providers. Key players such as SI-BONE, Medtronic Globus, Zimmer Biomet, and Orthofix Medical are estimated to account for 50–60% of the global sacroiliac joint fusion market share.

Established players compete through implant design, surgical precision, clinical outcomes, and product innovation. Emerging players focus on offering minimally invasive fusion techniques, advanced implant materials, and improved fixation technologies to enhance surgical outcomes.

Titanium Implants Allograft Threaded Screws & Plates Composite Implants

Degenerative Sacroiliitis Sacral Disruption Trauma

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market SI-BONE, Inc. (US) Medtronic plc (Ireland) Globus Medical, Inc. (US) Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US) Orthofix Medical Inc. (US) PainTEQ, LLC (US) SIGNUS Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany) Life Spine, Inc. (US) CoreLink, LLC (US) ChoiceSpine, LLC (US) Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (US) Tenon Medical, Inc. (US)Key Industry Developments April 2026 Tenon Medical received FDA 510(k) clearance for its CATAMARAN SI joint fusion system, expanding its portfolio of sacroiliac implants for joint stabilization and fusion. February 2026 SI BONE advanced its sacroiliac joint fusion products with the iFuse INTRA Ti implant system, an FDA-cleared porous titanium implant designed to support joint fixation and fusion. January 2026 Omnia Medical commercially launched its FDA-cleared PsiF DNA sacroiliac joint stabilization system, designed for posterior approach si joint fusion and enhanced fixation through a double helix implant structure ScopeSegmentation By Product Type 4By Indication 3Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5SI-BONE, Inc. (US) · Medtronic plc (Ireland) · Globus Medical, Inc. (US) · Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US) · Orthofix Medical Inc. (US)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The sacroiliac joint fusion market size is valued at USD 1,162.95 Million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 4,515.67 Million by 2034, at a CAGR of 18.48% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 41.36% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are SI-BONE, Inc., Medtronic plc, Globus Medical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., PainTEQ, LLC, SIGNUS Medizintechnik GmbH, Life Spine, Inc., CoreLink, LLC, ChoiceSpine, LLC, Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc., and Tenon Medical, Inc. The sacroiliac joint fusion market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.48% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.