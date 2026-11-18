MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Nov 18 (IANS) More than 4,200 runners participated in the BSF Meghalaya Half Marathon 2026, organised in Shillong on Wednesday, with the event aimed at promoting fitness, sportsmanship and stronger community engagement, officials said.

Held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Ground on the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) campus under the theme 'Run Above the Clouds', the marathon was organised by the Border Security Force's (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier under the SPANDAN programme of the Sports Authority of India.

The event featured 21-km and 10-km races for men and women across different age categories, attracting professional athletes, local runners, students, fitness enthusiasts and BSF personnel.

BSF Director General Praveen Kumar flagged off the marathon at 5.45 a.m. in the presence of ADG, Eastern Command, Sumit Sharan, Meghalaya Frontier Inspector General O.P. Upadhyay and other senior BSF officials, along with representatives of the Sports Authority of India.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest and felicitated the winners and runners-up with prizes.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma appreciated the BSF's initiative in providing a platform for young athletes and fitness enthusiasts to showcase their abilities.

He emphasised the importance of physical activity and healthy lifestyles, urging young people to incorporate fitness into their daily routines.

The organisers said the participation of students, women and veteran fitness enthusiasts was particularly encouraging, reflecting growing interest in sporting activities across the region.

Cash prizes totalling Rs 13 lakh were distributed among winners across various categories. Participants also received finisher's medals, certificates and other recognitions. Several organisations, including State Bank of India, IndianOil, NEEPCO, Dalmia Bharat Cement and other corporate partners, supported the event.

A cleanliness drive was also conducted by BSF personnel and volunteers across the NEHU campus and designated marathon routes to promote environmental awareness and civic responsibility.

The BSF said the initiative reaffirmed its commitment to promoting sports, encouraging youth participation and strengthening its relationship with the people of Meghalaya.