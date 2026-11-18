Italy Boosts Hybrid Warfare Budget More Than Fourfold
(MENAFN) Italy is preparing to allocate more than €6 billion over the coming years to strengthen its ability to confront hybrid warfare threats, including cyberattacks and other forms of hostile activity, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told parliament on Wednesday, according to the ANSA news agency.
Addressing the Lower House, Crosetto pointed to a growing number of incidents highlighting the country's security challenges. These include cyberattacks, false bomb threats targeting aircraft and schools, and the exposure of government officials' personal information on the dark web.
Government spending on countering hybrid threats has risen sharply, climbing from €126 million in 2019 to €557 million in 2025, an increase of more than four times, the minister said.
"For the 2026-2028 period, we have planned nearly €2 billion, an increase of approximately 40% over the preceding three-year span," said Crosetto.
"In the coming years, more than €6 billion is earmarked for this sector -- rising to 7 billion if we include the portion of the G-CAP program dedicated exclusively to these types of technologies and their development," he added.
Crosetto also stressed that the separation between conventional military operations and hybrid warfare has largely become irrelevant, citing the conflict in Ukraine as evidence of how both forms of warfare now operate together.
"Ukraine proves this," he said.
"Trenches, drones, satellites, networks, and cyber operations -- it is all the same war. If a connection fails, it is those holding positions on the ground who pay the price; there is only one war, and we must be equipped to fight it in its entirety," he added.
Addressing the Lower House, Crosetto pointed to a growing number of incidents highlighting the country's security challenges. These include cyberattacks, false bomb threats targeting aircraft and schools, and the exposure of government officials' personal information on the dark web.
Government spending on countering hybrid threats has risen sharply, climbing from €126 million in 2019 to €557 million in 2025, an increase of more than four times, the minister said.
"For the 2026-2028 period, we have planned nearly €2 billion, an increase of approximately 40% over the preceding three-year span," said Crosetto.
"In the coming years, more than €6 billion is earmarked for this sector -- rising to 7 billion if we include the portion of the G-CAP program dedicated exclusively to these types of technologies and their development," he added.
Crosetto also stressed that the separation between conventional military operations and hybrid warfare has largely become irrelevant, citing the conflict in Ukraine as evidence of how both forms of warfare now operate together.
"Ukraine proves this," he said.
"Trenches, drones, satellites, networks, and cyber operations -- it is all the same war. If a connection fails, it is those holding positions on the ground who pay the price; there is only one war, and we must be equipped to fight it in its entirety," he added.
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