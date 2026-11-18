Riyadh to Host 10-Day Global Ethnosport Festival
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, is set to host a 10-day international celebration of traditional sports and cultural heritage beginning Thursday, Nov. 19, as part of Riyadh Season.
Organized by the World Ethnosport Union, the Ethnosport Culture Festival will run through Nov. 28 in the New Murabba area under the theme “Traditions of the World in Riyadh.”
The event will feature representatives from 18 countries competing and participating in 38 traditional sports and games, covering disciplines such as wrestling, equestrian sports, folk games, and mental and strategy-based competitions.
Beyond sporting activities, visitors will be able to experience a wide range of cultural attractions, including traditional wrestling demonstrations, horseback archery, equestrian performances, folk dances, live cultural shows, handicraft workshops and an international food village.
Riyadh Season
Riyadh Season is a major entertainment initiative established under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, with the objective of positioning the capital as a global destination for tourism and entertainment.
The annual program draws visitors from within Saudi Arabia and overseas, featuring a diverse lineup of attractions, including international sports competitions, concerts, cultural and artistic showcases, food festivals and various entertainment activities.
This year's Ethnosport Culture Festival will add an international cultural dimension to the season, bringing together traditional games, sporting disciplines and heritage experiences from across the world.
Organized by the World Ethnosport Union, the Ethnosport Culture Festival will run through Nov. 28 in the New Murabba area under the theme “Traditions of the World in Riyadh.”
The event will feature representatives from 18 countries competing and participating in 38 traditional sports and games, covering disciplines such as wrestling, equestrian sports, folk games, and mental and strategy-based competitions.
Beyond sporting activities, visitors will be able to experience a wide range of cultural attractions, including traditional wrestling demonstrations, horseback archery, equestrian performances, folk dances, live cultural shows, handicraft workshops and an international food village.
Riyadh Season
Riyadh Season is a major entertainment initiative established under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, with the objective of positioning the capital as a global destination for tourism and entertainment.
The annual program draws visitors from within Saudi Arabia and overseas, featuring a diverse lineup of attractions, including international sports competitions, concerts, cultural and artistic showcases, food festivals and various entertainment activities.
This year's Ethnosport Culture Festival will add an international cultural dimension to the season, bringing together traditional games, sporting disciplines and heritage experiences from across the world.
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