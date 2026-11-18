Fed Governor Waller Backs 0.5-Point Rate Hike In December
(MENAFN) US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Wednesday he supports a half-percentage-point interest rate increase in December, unless policymakers explicitly indicate that a smaller hike would be followed by another increase in January.
Speaking to CNBC, Waller said inflation had remained more persistent than anticipated, with price pressures continuing to spread across the economy. The Fed's rate-setting committee is scheduled to meet Dec. 8-9.
"You might need to, like, shock people," he said.
Financial markets were already fully pricing in a quarter-percentage-point rate increase in December, while traders also anticipated another hike in January, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
However, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has resisted providing advance guidance on interest rate decisions, arguing that such signals could restrict policymakers' flexibility.
The Fed lowered borrowing costs three times in 2025, implementing quarter-point reductions amid concerns about weakening labor market conditions and expectations that inflation would gradually return to its 2% target.
The central bank subsequently raised rates in September for the first time in more than three years before leaving them unchanged in October.
Waller cautioned that reversing all three previous cuts might still leave monetary policy insufficiently restrictive. He pointed out that inflation had not declined when interest rates were at their pre-cut levels during the summer of 2025, indicating that additional increases could be necessary.
Differences over the appropriate pace of monetary tightening have also emerged among Fed policymakers.
St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said Tuesday that interest rates might need to rise as many as four times by spring 2027. In contrast, New York Fed President John Williams argued that current economic conditions did not warrant particularly aggressive action.
The Federal Reserve is scheduled to publish minutes from its October policy meeting later Wednesday, offering further insight into officials' discussions and differing views on the interest rate outlook.
Speaking to CNBC, Waller said inflation had remained more persistent than anticipated, with price pressures continuing to spread across the economy. The Fed's rate-setting committee is scheduled to meet Dec. 8-9.
"You might need to, like, shock people," he said.
Financial markets were already fully pricing in a quarter-percentage-point rate increase in December, while traders also anticipated another hike in January, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
However, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has resisted providing advance guidance on interest rate decisions, arguing that such signals could restrict policymakers' flexibility.
The Fed lowered borrowing costs three times in 2025, implementing quarter-point reductions amid concerns about weakening labor market conditions and expectations that inflation would gradually return to its 2% target.
The central bank subsequently raised rates in September for the first time in more than three years before leaving them unchanged in October.
Waller cautioned that reversing all three previous cuts might still leave monetary policy insufficiently restrictive. He pointed out that inflation had not declined when interest rates were at their pre-cut levels during the summer of 2025, indicating that additional increases could be necessary.
Differences over the appropriate pace of monetary tightening have also emerged among Fed policymakers.
St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said Tuesday that interest rates might need to rise as many as four times by spring 2027. In contrast, New York Fed President John Williams argued that current economic conditions did not warrant particularly aggressive action.
The Federal Reserve is scheduled to publish minutes from its October policy meeting later Wednesday, offering further insight into officials' discussions and differing views on the interest rate outlook.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment