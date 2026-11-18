Inter Emirates Motors Opens Flagship MG 3S Brand Hub in the UAE, Signalling Strong Regional Growth
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, UAE –– Inter Emirates Motors (IEM), the official distributor of MG Motor in the UAE, together with MG Motor Middle East, has announced the opening of its new 3S (Sales, Service, and Spare Parts) facility on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Spanning more than 10,000 square meters, the facility marks a significant step in IEM’s continued investment in the UAE automotive sector and supports MG Motor’s commitment to improving the customer experience across the region.
The opening comes as MG passes 50,000 cumulative vehicle sales in the UAE since IEM began operations in March 2021, the highest of any Chinese automotive brand in the country. Annual sales have grown from 3,000 units in 2021 to 13,265 in 2025, and the new facility has been designed to support this expanding customer base.
Positioned on one of Dubai’s main automotive corridors, the flagship facility is one of the largest 3S MG Motor brand hubs in the GCC. It has been designed in line with the latest MG Motor global Corporate Identity (CI) and offers a modern, technology-led retail environment.
The multi-level facility features a two-floor showroom displaying the full MG Motor vehicle lineup, including the brand’s latest electric vehicle (EV) models. The layout combines digital tools with contemporary design, with customer comfort and convenience at its core.
Beyond the showroom floor, the facility houses a comprehensive aftersales operation:
•24 Service Bays: Equipped with advanced diagnostic and maintenance technologies.
•Faster Turnaround: Designed to improve efficiency and reduce customer waiting times.
•Centralized Operations: A dedicated mezzanine level houses executive and operational offices, making this location the central base for MG Motor’s operations in the UAE.
In line with the UAE’s sustainability goals, the facility is also equipped with a solar panel energy system that helps power its operations. This reflects Inter Emirates Motors’ commitment to environmentally responsible practices and MG Motor’s wider focus on sustainable mobility.
Speaking on the occasion, Mohamed Al Dhaheri, Managing Director - Ali & Sons Motors said:
"This facility represents a significant investment for Inter Emirates Motors and Ali & Sons, and reflects our long-term commitment to MG Motor, to the UAE market and to our customers. Sheikh Zayed Road is one of the country’s leading automotive destinations, and establishing one of the largest MG Motor brand hubs in the GCC here gives the brand a presence that matches its position in the market. We will continue to invest in our network so that MG customers across the UAE are well served for many years to come."
Jacky Xu, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, said: “The UAE remains a key market for MG Motor’s regional growth strategy, and our progress here over the past five years has been strong. Our focus now is on broadening our lineup, particularly in new energy vehicles, and ensuring that our retail and service network grows in step with our customer base. This flagship facility is an important part of that strategy, and it reflects the strength of our partnership with Inter Emirates Motors, our official distributor in the UAE.”
Hisham Elsahn, Senior General Manager of Inter Emirates Motors, noted: "We designed this facility around the full ownership journey, from choosing a vehicle to servicing it for years afterwards. With 24 service bays and sales, service and spare parts on one site, we can handle more vehicles, reduce waiting times and make every visit simpler for our customers. Aftersales is where long-term trust is built, and this facility gives our teams the space and equipment to deliver a consistently high standard of care."
The opening of the new Sheikh Zayed Road flagship further strengthens Inter Emirates Motors’ role in MG Motor’s continued growth in the UAE. By combining sales, service, spare parts and sustainable operations on one site, the facility is well placed to support MG Motor’s growing customer base in the country.
The opening comes as MG passes 50,000 cumulative vehicle sales in the UAE since IEM began operations in March 2021, the highest of any Chinese automotive brand in the country. Annual sales have grown from 3,000 units in 2021 to 13,265 in 2025, and the new facility has been designed to support this expanding customer base.
Positioned on one of Dubai’s main automotive corridors, the flagship facility is one of the largest 3S MG Motor brand hubs in the GCC. It has been designed in line with the latest MG Motor global Corporate Identity (CI) and offers a modern, technology-led retail environment.
The multi-level facility features a two-floor showroom displaying the full MG Motor vehicle lineup, including the brand’s latest electric vehicle (EV) models. The layout combines digital tools with contemporary design, with customer comfort and convenience at its core.
Beyond the showroom floor, the facility houses a comprehensive aftersales operation:
•24 Service Bays: Equipped with advanced diagnostic and maintenance technologies.
•Faster Turnaround: Designed to improve efficiency and reduce customer waiting times.
•Centralized Operations: A dedicated mezzanine level houses executive and operational offices, making this location the central base for MG Motor’s operations in the UAE.
In line with the UAE’s sustainability goals, the facility is also equipped with a solar panel energy system that helps power its operations. This reflects Inter Emirates Motors’ commitment to environmentally responsible practices and MG Motor’s wider focus on sustainable mobility.
Speaking on the occasion, Mohamed Al Dhaheri, Managing Director - Ali & Sons Motors said:
"This facility represents a significant investment for Inter Emirates Motors and Ali & Sons, and reflects our long-term commitment to MG Motor, to the UAE market and to our customers. Sheikh Zayed Road is one of the country’s leading automotive destinations, and establishing one of the largest MG Motor brand hubs in the GCC here gives the brand a presence that matches its position in the market. We will continue to invest in our network so that MG customers across the UAE are well served for many years to come."
Jacky Xu, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, said: “The UAE remains a key market for MG Motor’s regional growth strategy, and our progress here over the past five years has been strong. Our focus now is on broadening our lineup, particularly in new energy vehicles, and ensuring that our retail and service network grows in step with our customer base. This flagship facility is an important part of that strategy, and it reflects the strength of our partnership with Inter Emirates Motors, our official distributor in the UAE.”
Hisham Elsahn, Senior General Manager of Inter Emirates Motors, noted: "We designed this facility around the full ownership journey, from choosing a vehicle to servicing it for years afterwards. With 24 service bays and sales, service and spare parts on one site, we can handle more vehicles, reduce waiting times and make every visit simpler for our customers. Aftersales is where long-term trust is built, and this facility gives our teams the space and equipment to deliver a consistently high standard of care."
The opening of the new Sheikh Zayed Road flagship further strengthens Inter Emirates Motors’ role in MG Motor’s continued growth in the UAE. By combining sales, service, spare parts and sustainable operations on one site, the facility is well placed to support MG Motor’s growing customer base in the country.
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