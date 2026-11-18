MG Motor Introduces Its Upgraded 2027 SUV Family to the Middle East
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, UAE: MG Motor Middle East has introduced its upgraded 2027 SUV family, featuring the MG ZS, HS and RX9. With enhanced comfort, technology and convenience, each model offers a distinct personality to suit different lifestyles and priorities.
Each model brings a distinct strength to the MG SUV family. The ZS combines compact practicality with generous space and convenient features, making busy city life and weekend plans easier to manage. The HS balances comfort and refinement with a choice of petrol and Hybrid+ powertrains, offering hybrid efficiency and fuel savings for those balancing daily commutes with family life. The seven-seat RX9 puts family space and premium comfort first, with the flexibility to bring everyone along an intelligent all-wheel drive for shared adventures.
Jacky Xu, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, said: “We continue to improve our SUV line-up by focusing on what matters to our customers across the Middle East. For the 2027 model year, we have introduced targeted upgrades across the ZS, HS and RX9, adding features and technology that build on each model’s strengths. From greater everyday convenience and connectivity to enhanced cabin comfort, these updates bring practical benefits to our customers while keeping each SUV suited to the different needs and lifestyles it serves.”
The MG ZS brings greater space and everyday convenience to the compact SUV segment. An additional 100 litres of boot capacity makes room for shopping, luggage and weekend plans, while a power tailgate and standard 360° camera make loading and parking easier. An electrically adjustable driver’s seat and panoramic sunroof add comfort, complemented by a larger infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Together, these features offer a practical, well-equipped SUV for busy lifestyles.
The MG HS brings hybrid efficiency and everyday savings to a spacious, refined SUV, with a choice of petrol (ICE) and Hybrid+ variants. The Hybrid+ combines petrol and electric power to help reduce fuel consumption and fuel costs, delivering a combined driving range of up to 1,287 km. It offers the benefits of electrification without the need to plug in, making it an easy fit for daily commutes and longer journeys. A wheelbase increased to 2,750 mm creates a roomier cabin, while integrated sports seats and upgraded infotainment add comfort and connectivity.
The MG RX9 focuses on bringing families together in space and comfort, with a generous seven-seat cabin suited to daily routines and longer journeys. Front-seat massage functions and tri-zone air conditioning help keep occupants comfortable, while a 12-speaker Bose audio system adds to the experience on board. Intelligent all-wheel drive complements its family versatility with added traction and capability, making the RX9 a spacious, well-appointed choice for those who need to bring everyone along.
Across the line-up, MG Pilot’s advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) help drivers monitor surrounding traffic, maintain a safe following distance and stay within their lane. The iSMART app adds smartphone access to vehicle information and remote functions, with availability depending on model trim and market.
Together, the upgraded MG SUV family offers customers practical choices for the different roles they play, from navigating daily routines to bringing everyone along.
Each model brings a distinct strength to the MG SUV family. The ZS combines compact practicality with generous space and convenient features, making busy city life and weekend plans easier to manage. The HS balances comfort and refinement with a choice of petrol and Hybrid+ powertrains, offering hybrid efficiency and fuel savings for those balancing daily commutes with family life. The seven-seat RX9 puts family space and premium comfort first, with the flexibility to bring everyone along an intelligent all-wheel drive for shared adventures.
Jacky Xu, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, said: “We continue to improve our SUV line-up by focusing on what matters to our customers across the Middle East. For the 2027 model year, we have introduced targeted upgrades across the ZS, HS and RX9, adding features and technology that build on each model’s strengths. From greater everyday convenience and connectivity to enhanced cabin comfort, these updates bring practical benefits to our customers while keeping each SUV suited to the different needs and lifestyles it serves.”
The MG ZS brings greater space and everyday convenience to the compact SUV segment. An additional 100 litres of boot capacity makes room for shopping, luggage and weekend plans, while a power tailgate and standard 360° camera make loading and parking easier. An electrically adjustable driver’s seat and panoramic sunroof add comfort, complemented by a larger infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Together, these features offer a practical, well-equipped SUV for busy lifestyles.
The MG HS brings hybrid efficiency and everyday savings to a spacious, refined SUV, with a choice of petrol (ICE) and Hybrid+ variants. The Hybrid+ combines petrol and electric power to help reduce fuel consumption and fuel costs, delivering a combined driving range of up to 1,287 km. It offers the benefits of electrification without the need to plug in, making it an easy fit for daily commutes and longer journeys. A wheelbase increased to 2,750 mm creates a roomier cabin, while integrated sports seats and upgraded infotainment add comfort and connectivity.
The MG RX9 focuses on bringing families together in space and comfort, with a generous seven-seat cabin suited to daily routines and longer journeys. Front-seat massage functions and tri-zone air conditioning help keep occupants comfortable, while a 12-speaker Bose audio system adds to the experience on board. Intelligent all-wheel drive complements its family versatility with added traction and capability, making the RX9 a spacious, well-appointed choice for those who need to bring everyone along.
Across the line-up, MG Pilot’s advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) help drivers monitor surrounding traffic, maintain a safe following distance and stay within their lane. The iSMART app adds smartphone access to vehicle information and remote functions, with availability depending on model trim and market.
Together, the upgraded MG SUV family offers customers practical choices for the different roles they play, from navigating daily routines to bringing everyone along.
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