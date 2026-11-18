Russia-Ukraine Strikes Kill 1, Injure Nearly 30
(MENAFN) At least one person was killed and nearly 30 others wounded Wednesday as Russia and Ukraine launched overnight attacks against each other, coinciding with Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China for planned talks involving his Chinese and US counterparts.
In Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, Gov. Oleh Synyehubov reported on Telegram that a Russian strike hit a marketplace in Zlatopil, injuring 12 people, 11 of whom required hospitalization.
“One woman is in serious condition, while the others are in moderate condition. Another person experienced an acute stress reaction and received medical assistance on the spot,” Synyehubov added.
Further south, six people were wounded in Russian drone attacks on Dnipro, the administrative center of the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, according to regional Gov. Oleksandr Hanzha. The strikes damaged an apartment block, a private residence and a recreational park, among other locations.
Hanzha subsequently reported that another three people were injured in a morning attack targeting the city of Pavlohrad.
In the Zhytomyr region, Gov. Vitaliy Bunechko said an industrial site came under attack overnight, triggering a fire that emergency responders managed to extinguish.
“There have been no reports of casualties or injuries,” he added.
In the southern Odesa region, Serhiy Lysak, head of the city's Military Administration, reported that an overnight Russian attack damaged a residential building, killing one person and injuring an unspecified number of others.
Meanwhile, the Kyiv City Military Administration said a drone crashed in an open area of the capital's Darnytskyi district. Authorities were examining the site to establish whether the incident caused casualties or property damage.
Ukraine's Air Force said its air defense systems intercepted 126 of the 141 Russian drones launched during the overnight assault.
Moscow's Defense Ministry, for its part, said Russian forces conducted overnight operations against port facilities and vessels “involved in supplying the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”
According to the ministry, the targets included infrastructure at the port of Izmail in Odesa region and a dry cargo ship traveling toward the port of Pivdennyi.
Strikes reported across Russia
Russia's Defense Ministry separately claimed that its air defense units destroyed or intercepted 184 Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod, Krasnodar and Rostov regions, as well as Crimea and the Sea of Azov. Moscow illegally annexed Crimea in 2014.
Authorities in the southern Krasnodar region reported that Ukrainian drone attacks on the Seversky district left four people injured.
“Debris from the drones caused fires at two industrial facilities… Windows were shattered in several buildings, and the roof of one house was damaged,” the regional operational headquarters said, adding that emergency responders and specialized teams had been deployed to the affected locations.
In neighboring Adygea, regional head Murat Kumpilov reported four injuries after debris from an intercepted drone struck a five-story residential building in the settlement of Enem, damaging several apartments.
“The drone debris also shattered windows in two apartment buildings and several private homes, damaged a number of vehicles, and struck a gas pipe,” Kumpilov said.
The battlefield accounts provided by Moscow and Kyiv could not be independently verified amid the continuing war.
Both sides reject accusations of deliberately attacking civilian infrastructure, insisting that their military operations focus on military targets or facilities connected to military activities.
The latest wave of attacks unfolded as Putin arrived in China late Tuesday for a two-day visit. His agenda includes an eagerly anticipated trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.
In Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, Gov. Oleh Synyehubov reported on Telegram that a Russian strike hit a marketplace in Zlatopil, injuring 12 people, 11 of whom required hospitalization.
“One woman is in serious condition, while the others are in moderate condition. Another person experienced an acute stress reaction and received medical assistance on the spot,” Synyehubov added.
Further south, six people were wounded in Russian drone attacks on Dnipro, the administrative center of the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, according to regional Gov. Oleksandr Hanzha. The strikes damaged an apartment block, a private residence and a recreational park, among other locations.
Hanzha subsequently reported that another three people were injured in a morning attack targeting the city of Pavlohrad.
In the Zhytomyr region, Gov. Vitaliy Bunechko said an industrial site came under attack overnight, triggering a fire that emergency responders managed to extinguish.
“There have been no reports of casualties or injuries,” he added.
In the southern Odesa region, Serhiy Lysak, head of the city's Military Administration, reported that an overnight Russian attack damaged a residential building, killing one person and injuring an unspecified number of others.
Meanwhile, the Kyiv City Military Administration said a drone crashed in an open area of the capital's Darnytskyi district. Authorities were examining the site to establish whether the incident caused casualties or property damage.
Ukraine's Air Force said its air defense systems intercepted 126 of the 141 Russian drones launched during the overnight assault.
Moscow's Defense Ministry, for its part, said Russian forces conducted overnight operations against port facilities and vessels “involved in supplying the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”
According to the ministry, the targets included infrastructure at the port of Izmail in Odesa region and a dry cargo ship traveling toward the port of Pivdennyi.
Strikes reported across Russia
Russia's Defense Ministry separately claimed that its air defense units destroyed or intercepted 184 Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod, Krasnodar and Rostov regions, as well as Crimea and the Sea of Azov. Moscow illegally annexed Crimea in 2014.
Authorities in the southern Krasnodar region reported that Ukrainian drone attacks on the Seversky district left four people injured.
“Debris from the drones caused fires at two industrial facilities… Windows were shattered in several buildings, and the roof of one house was damaged,” the regional operational headquarters said, adding that emergency responders and specialized teams had been deployed to the affected locations.
In neighboring Adygea, regional head Murat Kumpilov reported four injuries after debris from an intercepted drone struck a five-story residential building in the settlement of Enem, damaging several apartments.
“The drone debris also shattered windows in two apartment buildings and several private homes, damaged a number of vehicles, and struck a gas pipe,” Kumpilov said.
The battlefield accounts provided by Moscow and Kyiv could not be independently verified amid the continuing war.
Both sides reject accusations of deliberately attacking civilian infrastructure, insisting that their military operations focus on military targets or facilities connected to military activities.
The latest wave of attacks unfolded as Putin arrived in China late Tuesday for a two-day visit. His agenda includes an eagerly anticipated trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.
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