Middle East businesses urged to strengthen supply chain resilience as global research reveals climate preparedness gap
(MENAFN- Sheila Tobias) Businesses across the Middle East are being urged to strengthen their preparedness for climate-related supply chain disruption as new global research from ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) reveals significant gaps in organisations' ability to respond to water-related risks.
Released during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), the report, Weather proofing your supply chain, examines the potential implications of extreme weather, water scarcity, resource pressures and human rights risks for business operations and financial decision-making, highlighting the importance of forward planning and resilience.
The research found that just 11% of respondents globally described their organisations as fully or very prepared for water-related supply chain risks, despite the potential for extreme weather to disrupt production, transportation and access to critical resources.
The findings are particularly relevant to businesses operating across the Middle East, where water security, climate adaptation and supply chain resilience are important considerations for long-term economic and business sustainability.
When asked how their organisations could improve preparedness for water-related risks, respondents identified three key priorities:
47% prioritised stronger business continuity and disruption response planning
40% highlighted investment in physical and operational resilience
39% identified better assessment of suppliers' exposure to water-related risks
Kush Ahuja, Head of Eurasia and Middle East at ACCA, said: ‘For businesses across the Middle East, building resilient supply chains is an important part of long-term business planning, helping organisations anticipate potential climate-related risks, resource pressures and changes in the global operating environment.
‘Water scarcity and extreme weather can have significant implications for business continuity, operating costs and long-term financial performance. While organisations may recognise these risks, the challenge is ensuring they are properly reflected in business planning and investment decisions.
‘Finance professionals have a critical role to play in bridging that gap, helping organisations understand the financial implications of potential disruption, assess the value of investing in resilience and take action before risks become costly problems,’ he added.
The survey of around 500 ACCA members also identified sustainability-related risks expected to have a high financial impact on supply chains over the next five to ten years:
Resource and materials scarcity - 43%
Physical climate risks - 38%
Water-related risks - 36%
Transition risks - 34%
The research highlights a persistent challenge for organisations: recognising the risks facing their supply chains does not necessarily translate into adequate preparedness or action.
Emmeline Skelton, Head of Sustainability at ACCA, said: ‘Technology is giving organisations new ways to anticipate disruption, from weather data and sensors to AI-based early-warning systems. But better information only creates value when it leads to better decisions.'
‘For finance professionals, the opportunity is to turn these signals into informed business decisions understanding the financial implications, demonstrating the value of investing in resilience and helping organisations act before disruption occurs.’
To help organisations strengthen their preparedness, ACCA identifies five practical actions:
Use forecasts and early-warning signals. Bring seasonal weather outlooks, scenarios and supplier information into planning before disruption occurs. Technology can strengthen this: 32% of respondents selected better risk prediction and early warning as one of the most important benefits of AI and digital tools for sustainable supply chains.
Know where disruption could hit. Identify critical suppliers, locations and dependencies on water, materials and transport routes.
Look beyond supplier declarations. Test information where risks are most significant and visibility is weakest.
Put a price on disruption. Compare the cost of building resilience now with the potential cost of lost production, higher input costs or interrupted supply later.
Build resilience into everyday decisions. Use climate and sustainability information to inform sourcing, investment, working capital, controls and governance.
For organisations across the Middle East, the findings reinforce the importance of embedding climate-related risk considerations into mainstream business and financial decision-making, rather than treating them solely as sustainability concerns.
The report also highlights the evolving role of finance professionals in helping organisations understand and manage sustainability-related risks, translating complex information into practical decisions that support long-term business resilience.
Released during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), the report, Weather proofing your supply chain, examines the potential implications of extreme weather, water scarcity, resource pressures and human rights risks for business operations and financial decision-making, highlighting the importance of forward planning and resilience.
The research found that just 11% of respondents globally described their organisations as fully or very prepared for water-related supply chain risks, despite the potential for extreme weather to disrupt production, transportation and access to critical resources.
The findings are particularly relevant to businesses operating across the Middle East, where water security, climate adaptation and supply chain resilience are important considerations for long-term economic and business sustainability.
When asked how their organisations could improve preparedness for water-related risks, respondents identified three key priorities:
47% prioritised stronger business continuity and disruption response planning
40% highlighted investment in physical and operational resilience
39% identified better assessment of suppliers' exposure to water-related risks
Kush Ahuja, Head of Eurasia and Middle East at ACCA, said: ‘For businesses across the Middle East, building resilient supply chains is an important part of long-term business planning, helping organisations anticipate potential climate-related risks, resource pressures and changes in the global operating environment.
‘Water scarcity and extreme weather can have significant implications for business continuity, operating costs and long-term financial performance. While organisations may recognise these risks, the challenge is ensuring they are properly reflected in business planning and investment decisions.
‘Finance professionals have a critical role to play in bridging that gap, helping organisations understand the financial implications of potential disruption, assess the value of investing in resilience and take action before risks become costly problems,’ he added.
The survey of around 500 ACCA members also identified sustainability-related risks expected to have a high financial impact on supply chains over the next five to ten years:
Resource and materials scarcity - 43%
Physical climate risks - 38%
Water-related risks - 36%
Transition risks - 34%
The research highlights a persistent challenge for organisations: recognising the risks facing their supply chains does not necessarily translate into adequate preparedness or action.
Emmeline Skelton, Head of Sustainability at ACCA, said: ‘Technology is giving organisations new ways to anticipate disruption, from weather data and sensors to AI-based early-warning systems. But better information only creates value when it leads to better decisions.'
‘For finance professionals, the opportunity is to turn these signals into informed business decisions understanding the financial implications, demonstrating the value of investing in resilience and helping organisations act before disruption occurs.’
To help organisations strengthen their preparedness, ACCA identifies five practical actions:
Use forecasts and early-warning signals. Bring seasonal weather outlooks, scenarios and supplier information into planning before disruption occurs. Technology can strengthen this: 32% of respondents selected better risk prediction and early warning as one of the most important benefits of AI and digital tools for sustainable supply chains.
Know where disruption could hit. Identify critical suppliers, locations and dependencies on water, materials and transport routes.
Look beyond supplier declarations. Test information where risks are most significant and visibility is weakest.
Put a price on disruption. Compare the cost of building resilience now with the potential cost of lost production, higher input costs or interrupted supply later.
Build resilience into everyday decisions. Use climate and sustainability information to inform sourcing, investment, working capital, controls and governance.
For organisations across the Middle East, the findings reinforce the importance of embedding climate-related risk considerations into mainstream business and financial decision-making, rather than treating them solely as sustainability concerns.
The report also highlights the evolving role of finance professionals in helping organisations understand and manage sustainability-related risks, translating complex information into practical decisions that support long-term business resilience.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment