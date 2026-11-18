Germany Slashes Electricity Tax for Households, Businesses
(MENAFN) Germany's governing coalition has agreed to reduce electricity taxes for all households and businesses, introducing relief from Jan. 1 through the end of 2027 as the government seeks to ease financial pressure on consumers and companies.
The decision was reached following eight hours of negotiations between coalition partners, which concluded at 2 a.m. local time. Party leaders announced that the levy would be lowered to the European Union's minimum rate for the duration of the measure.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed the agreement, describing it as the fulfillment of a government commitment.
“We promised the electricity tax cut – and we kept our word,” Merz said in a statement. “Especially small businesses and families will feel the relief. We are returning the savings from the federal budget to citizens.”
The reduction is expected to deliver monthly savings of €7.75 ($8.49) for a three-person household consuming 4,000 kilowatt-hours annually. Single-person households with yearly consumption of 1,500 kilowatt-hours would save approximately €3 per month, according to price comparison portal Verivox.
Germany currently charges an electricity tax of 2.05 euro cents per kilowatt-hour, significantly above the EU minimum of 0.1 cents. Implementing the reduction is projected to cost the federal budget approximately €5.4 billion annually.
However, coalition representatives stressed that making the tax reduction permanent remains only “intended,” with no additional decisions having been reached on a long-term extension.
The announcement comes as Merz faces mounting political pressure, with his public approval reaching its lowest level on record.
A Forsa poll released this week showed that just 12% of respondents approved of his performance, while 86% expressed dissatisfaction.
His conservative CDU/CSU alliance has also experienced a significant decline in public support since the February 2025 federal election, falling to 21% from 28.5%.
Meanwhile, the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), the coalition's junior partner, has dropped to 13% from 16.4%. The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) remains ahead of its rivals, leading national opinion polls with 26% support.
The decision was reached following eight hours of negotiations between coalition partners, which concluded at 2 a.m. local time. Party leaders announced that the levy would be lowered to the European Union's minimum rate for the duration of the measure.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed the agreement, describing it as the fulfillment of a government commitment.
“We promised the electricity tax cut – and we kept our word,” Merz said in a statement. “Especially small businesses and families will feel the relief. We are returning the savings from the federal budget to citizens.”
The reduction is expected to deliver monthly savings of €7.75 ($8.49) for a three-person household consuming 4,000 kilowatt-hours annually. Single-person households with yearly consumption of 1,500 kilowatt-hours would save approximately €3 per month, according to price comparison portal Verivox.
Germany currently charges an electricity tax of 2.05 euro cents per kilowatt-hour, significantly above the EU minimum of 0.1 cents. Implementing the reduction is projected to cost the federal budget approximately €5.4 billion annually.
However, coalition representatives stressed that making the tax reduction permanent remains only “intended,” with no additional decisions having been reached on a long-term extension.
The announcement comes as Merz faces mounting political pressure, with his public approval reaching its lowest level on record.
A Forsa poll released this week showed that just 12% of respondents approved of his performance, while 86% expressed dissatisfaction.
His conservative CDU/CSU alliance has also experienced a significant decline in public support since the February 2025 federal election, falling to 21% from 28.5%.
Meanwhile, the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), the coalition's junior partner, has dropped to 13% from 16.4%. The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) remains ahead of its rivals, leading national opinion polls with 26% support.
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