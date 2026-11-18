MENAFN - Trend News Agency)US technology and engineering company KBR has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Solar MTS Holdings LLC, has commenced a private offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2035, the company said on November 18.

The size, timing and final terms of the offering will depend on market conditions and other factors.

The offering is being conducted in connection with KBR's planned spin-off of its Mission Technology Solutions (MTS) business into an independent publicly traded company, Trinzic, Inc.

The spin-off is expected to be completed on January 4, 2027, subject to final approval by KBR's board of directors and other customary conditions.

Net proceeds from the notes offering, together with term loan facilities that Trinzic expects to draw upon concurrently with the spin-off, will be used to finance part of the cash distribution to KBR in connection with the transaction and cover related fees and expenses.

KBR plans to use the proceeds from the distribution to repay existing debt, including outstanding amounts under its term loan B facility, redeem its 4.75% senior notes due 2028, partially repay its term loan A facility and repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

The proceeds from the notes offering will be held in escrow until the conditions for the spin-off and other release requirements are met. If these conditions are not satisfied by March 31, 2027, the notes will be redeemed at 100% of their principal amount, plus accrued interest.

Following completion of the spin-off, Trinzic is expected to assume all obligations as issuer of the notes. The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Trinzic's domestic subsidiaries that also guarantee its new senior credit facilities.

The notes have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 or any state securities laws. The offering is being conducted exclusively through private placement arrangements, targeting qualified institutional buyers in the United States under Rule 144A and non-US investors under Regulation S.

KBR is a global technology and services company operating across the energy, food and agriculture, industrial and critical infrastructure sectors. The company provides technology, engineering and operational services throughout the asset lifecycle. KBR employs approximately 16,000 people across more than 30 countries.

KBR's Mission Technology Solutions business is expected to become an independent publicly traded company in January 2027 under the name Trinzic. The new company will serve customers in national security, human performance, global operations and space. According to KBR, Trinzic is expected to launch with more than $5 billion in annual revenue, approximately 20,000 employees, established partnerships and contracts, and a global operational footprint.