MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that delimitation and demarcation work will be carried out along the southern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

He made the remarks during a government question-and-answer session while responding to questions about the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as the signing of a peace treaty.

Pashinyan noted that the parties are making progress in implementing the agreements previously reached on these matters.

“Overall, there is no new news. We are moving forward along the previously noted, stated, and discussed lines and must implement, step by step, what I spoke about earlier - in particular, following the meeting in Bishkek,” Pashinyan said.

The prime minister noted that the practical phase of implementing the TRIPP project is beginning. One of the key elements of this phase will be delimitation and demarcation work along the southern section of the border, which is necessary for infrastructure construction.

According to him, this work concerns the section of the border where transportation infrastructure, including a pipeline, railway and highway, is planned.

Pashinyan added that the agreements reached earlier were reaffirmed at the meeting in Dublin. Further work will be carried out by the delimitation commissions, which will implement the agreements reached at the highest level.

The TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project calls for the creation of a transportation and communications route connecting the Zangilan region with Nakhchivan and Türkiye via Armenia.