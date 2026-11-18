MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan have reviewed resuming visa-free travel for residents of border areas for stays of up to three days, under a 2004 intergovernmental agreement at a meeting in Tashkent on Wednesday, November 18.

According to Uzbek Foreign Ministry, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Olimjon Abdullayev and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan, Shadurdy Meredov.

Particular attention was given to the possibility of launching regular flights on the Tashkent–Ashgabat–Tashkent route and resuming visa-free travel for residents of border areas for stays of up to three days, as предусмотрено under a 2004 intergovernmental agreement.

Moreover, the sides discussed consular cooperation, including protecting the rights and legitimate interests of citizens and improving information exchange between the relevant authorities.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to work with relevant agencies to address the issues discussed and continue practical cooperation.

Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan maintain close ties based on shared historical and cultural links, geographic proximity and common interests in regional connectivity. Transport and logistics cooperation remains a key area of their partnership, particularly in expanding transit routes, improving border infrastructure and facilitating trade flows across Central Asia. The two countries also cooperate within regional and international organizations, coordinating efforts on issues related to regional security, economic development and sustainable connectivity.