MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AINewsWire Editorial Coverage: Chipmakers are not the only businesses set to profit from AI; billions in spending are reaching the suppliers of their tools. As hyperscalers add data center capacity and workloads get heavier, orders for sophisticated fabrication tools are climbing faster, and SEMI, the industry trade group, is projecting that worldwide sales of that equipment will hit an all-time high of $229.5 billion by 2028. Ever more intricate chip designs have made advanced packaging, exacting inspection and automated production core links in the AI supply chain.(dba. TechForce Robotics) (OTCQB: NGTF) (profile ) aims to tap this widening market, with its subsidiary TechForce Advanced Manufacturing Inc. (“TAMI”) commercializing inspection technology for semiconductors. Nightfood's most recent update laid out plans to grow its Taiwan production footprint and advance commercial robot deployments, and it sized an initial equipment opportunity at roughly $9 million in revenue. Such milestones show Nightfood carving out a larger role in AI and automation, a field led by names such as



AI spending is pushing semiconductor equipment sales toward record levels, with SEMI forecasting a 23.2% rise to $165.9 billion in 2026 and supplier strong results.

As advanced packaging methods raise the bar for inspection and quality control, Nightfood's purchase of AOI technology from Jun Long positions TAMI to meet that need.

TAMI expects to begin shipping Wafer AOI systems for a customer program of about 80 machines, targeted for completion by March 31, 2027, that could generate roughly $9 million in revenue.

Nightfood plans to scale production in Taiwan, relying first on contract manufacturers while TAMI sets up a local subsidiary and a facility of roughly 20,000 square feet. By pairing recurring Robotics-as-a-Service revenue with semiconductor equipment sales, Nightfood is building two complementary automation businesses that serve different markets.



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Spending on AI Fuels Orders for Chipmaking Tools

Massive AI spending is changing how chips get made. More capable computers need cutting-edge processors plus purpose-built machines to fabricate, package, test and inspect them, so the economic ripple is moving past traditional chipmakers to tool vendors across the supply chain.

SEMI's midyear outlook, released in July 2026, called for global sales of chip fabrication equipment to climb 23.2% to $165.9 billion in 2026. Growth should carry on through 2028, the group said, fueled by spending on memory, advanced logic and back-end production technologies.

The latest earnings back up that view. Camtek Ltd., a supplier of metrology and inspection tools, reported a record $161.3 million in revenue for the third quarter of 2026, a 28% gain from the prior-year period. For full-year 2026 it expects sales of about $595 million, and upward of $800 million the following year, crediting AI-fueled demand for top-tier advanced packaging.

KLA Corporation's fiscal first quarter of 2027 brought in $4.14 billion, versus $3.21 billion twelve months earlier, the company reported. Third-quarter 2026 sales at Teradyne Inc. totaled $1.306 billion, roughly 70% higher than in 2025, as its report showed. Semiconductor test contributed $1.072 billion of that, as AI applications helped lift testing of integrated systems and memory to record revenue.

Nightfood's vehicle for this market is TAMI, created to build and sell inspection and automation systems for chip production. The groundwork was laid in October 2026, when the company acquired specialized technology for automated optical inspection. Aiming at the equipment behind advanced chips rather than at processors, Nightfood gives investors a different way to ride the AI build-out.

Complex Chip Packages Demand Sharper Quality Checks

Advanced packaging lets chipmakers combine several components in one package, lifting performance and speeding communication between the parts. AI workloads, with their need for heavy processing power and fast memory access, benefit most. The added complexity, though, creates new hurdles for quality control and production.

A good example of this shift is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (“TSMC”). Its annual report for 2025 explains how the Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (“CoWoS”) process pairs stacks of high-bandwidth memory with several system-on-chip devices. The company is also developing packaging designs that can handle bigger devices and more demanding integration.

As manufacturing grows more complex, metrology and inspection matter more. In an overview on inspecting advanced packages, KLA says heterogeneous integration as well as shrinking features demand tighter process control. Its tools for sorting and inspecting dies are built to catch flaws before the parts reach final assembly. Catching problems early lowers production risk and safeguards yields and quality, opening the door for niche equipment makers.

Nightfood's entry point here is a purchase of manufacturing know-how, designs and technology from Jun Long Machine Industrial Co. Ltd., a company based in Taiwan. Covered by the deal are automated optical inspection (“AOI”) capabilities employed in production tied to CoWoS. Under an exclusive license with TAMI, Nightfood intends to take the technology to market, starting with machines that sort and inspect wafers and potentially extending later to Chip-on-Panel-on-Substrate (“CoPoS”), a newer production method. That lets Nightfood answer advanced chipmakers' rising calls for accuracy, efficient output and tight quality control.

Chip Build-Out Opens Potential $9 Million Program

Young chip equipment suppliers must turn technology into shipments to build a lasting business. Intellectual property opens a door, but results ultimately hinge on successful deliveries and orders. For Nightfood, that shift runs through TAMI, now gearing up to fill an equipment program a customer already has in place, tied to its newly acquired technology for inspecting wafers.

According to last week's announcement, TAMI expected to send out its first Wafer AOI systems the week after. Management's goal is to deliver about 80 machines for one customer's program no later than March 31, 2027, which closes the third quarter of the fiscal year at Nightfood. If fulfilled, the program could generate roughly $9 million in revenue.

This program offers a more concrete gauge of the semiconductor push at Nightfood, letting investors track a specific set of potential shipments instead of leaning only on forecasts for the overall equipment market. To finish, TAMI will have to coordinate production of the machines, meet the customer's specifications and satisfy the relevant terms for acceptance and delivery. Nightfood noted that the revenue figure is neither recognized revenue nor a backlog guaranteed by contract. Execution will therefore show whether TAMI can win a foothold as a chip equipment supplier.

Nightfood is arriving just as heavy spending on back-end chipmaking equipment is expected. The forecast SEMI issued in July 2026 calls for global sales of packaging and assembly equipment to reach $6.7 billion in 2026, then $8.6 billion by 2028. Sales of test equipment for semiconductors are expected to hit $20.8 billion by 2028. Though wider than Nightfood's own product line, these segments show the investment backdrop for quality assurance and advanced chip production.

The first shipments give Nightfood a chance to shift from buying technology to executing commercially, and their significance goes past the program's dollar value. Completing it could give the company hands-on operating experience, show off what it can manufacture and lay the groundwork for winning more customer programs.

More purchase commitments are also being sought by management, a sign the company wants its chip equipment operations to reach beyond one program. While TAMI moves toward commercialization, machine deliveries and follow-on customer commitments may become key signals of whether Nightfood can take part in this growing industry.

Taiwan Footprint Underpins Plans to Scale Production

Scaling up chip equipment output calls for dependable processes covering quality control, testing, assembly and sourcing. Taiwan, with its mature chipmaking ecosystem, gives Nightfood a strategic base for building them. The country is forecast to stay one of the three biggest markets worldwide for semiconductor equipment through 2028.

TSMC's continued growth underscores Taiwan's importance. Its annual report for 2025 details how the company keeps developing specialty technologies, leading-edge chip processes and complex packaging options, all aimed at rising demand for ever more intricate chips and computing that is more energy-efficient.

To start, Nightfood's plan for expanding manufacturing leans on contract manufacturers in Taiwan while TAMI sets up a local, wholly owned subsidiary and a manufacturing facility of roughly 20,000 square feet. Management expects to form the subsidiary and begin occupying the facility in the next 30 days, pending operational needs and required approvals. A staged approach may help TAMI keep up with near-term demand while building production infrastructure of its own.

When it announced the technology purchase in October, Nightfood cited staffing, financing, facility readiness and the availability of components as variables that could affect how production grows. Dedicated manufacturing could bolster long-run commercialization for Nightfood and give it tighter control of quality assurance, scheduling and the assembly of equipment.

Two Automation Businesses Broaden Upside

Smart automation is producing new commercial openings in many industries. Chipmakers need highly specialized production tools, whereas hotels and similar businesses want help with day-to-day work. Nightfood serves both through business models that complement each other and center on efficient operations and productivity.

Its Robotics-as-a-Service (“RaaS”) model deploys commercial robots in ways that can generate recurring revenue. Nightfood's annual report for fiscal 2026 says its robotics business focuses on autonomous systems for facilities management, food service and hospitality, giving customers ongoing use of robots, software and support, with revenue recorded as the service period runs.

Back in April 2026, Nightfood revealed a strategic agreement for supply involving Foxconn and NUWA Robotics, meant to back commercial robot deployments. TechForce Robotics more recently unveiled a 60-day pilot of autonomous robots at Fairmont Austin to test how they can help move pool towels and linens.

TAMI adds a second model: making and selling specialized inspection equipment for semiconductors. It opens room for sales of capital equipment at higher price points and reaches customers beyond the commercial robotics buyers Nightfood has typically served.

Jimmy Chan, CEO of Nightfood, described the moment this way:“The anticipated first shipment of our Wafer AOI equipment represents a significant milestone in Nightfood's evolution into a diversified AI-enhanced robotics and automation company. Our semiconductor manufacturing automation business, through TAMI, introduces a new revenue stream with the potential to support meaningful growth and scale more rapidly than our RaaS model alone. As we convert existing pipeline opportunities into additional purchase commitments and continue to expand our RaaS deployments, we believe these complementary business lines position Nightfood with a robust commercial platform capable of serving multiple high-growth end markets and driving long-term value creation at scale.”

Investors now have concrete yardsticks for Nightfood's semiconductor progress: the Taiwan manufacturing build-out it has planned and an initial Wafer AOI program that could bring in roughly $9 million in revenue. Ongoing robot deployments, meanwhile, offer a second path to growth in revenue. Pairing recurring service income with sales of specialized machines, Nightfood follows a distinctive plan that gives investors a stake in commercial robotics as well as the advanced chipmaking ecosystem that powers AI.

Building the Foundation for AI's Next Frontier

The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence is creating opportunities that extend far beyond the development of AI models and applications. From advancing semiconductor manufacturing capabilities and developing next-generation testing technologies to cultivating future STEM talent, industry leaders are investing in the essential building blocks of continued innovation.

KLA Corporation

Lam Research Corporation

Teradyne Inc.

Camtek Ltd.

The future of artificial intelligence will be shaped not only by technological breakthroughs but also by the ability to manufacture, test and deploy increasingly sophisticated systems at scale. Growing investment in advanced manufacturing, precision engineering and workforce development reflects the industry's recognition that sustained innovation requires a comprehensive approach. These efforts are helping establish a foundation for continued technological advancement and long-term growth across the AI ecosystem.

For more information, visit Nightfood Holdings.

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