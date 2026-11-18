MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phaos Technology Holdings (Cayman) Limited (NYSE American: POAS) (the“Company”) today responded to the unusual trading activity in its ordinary shares on November 12, 2026.

In accordance with Section 401(d) of the NYSE American Company Guide, the Company has made inquiries of its management regarding the unusual market activity. Based on those inquiries, the Company is not aware of any previously undisclosed material corporate development or other Company-specific information that it believes would explain the recent trading activity.

The Company cannot determine the reasons for trading decisions made by individual investors. The Company remains committed to meeting its applicable disclosure obligations and will make further disclosures as appropriate.

About Phaos Technology Holdings (Cayman) Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Phaos Technology Holdings (Cayman) Limited has its roots in advanced microscopy. The Company is pursuing a strategic repositioning toward engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) activities, broadening its business beyond microscopy. This strategic direction remains under development, and its implementation is subject to the Company's resources, capabilities and any required approvals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, to the extent applicable. These statements include statements concerning the Company's strategic direction and potential future activities. They reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include risks relating to financing, cash flow, shareholder support and the execution of the Company's strategic plans, as well as those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for fiscal year 2026 and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that the Company's strategic repositioning will be completed or achieve its intended benefits. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. References to potential financing or strategic initiatives do not constitute a commitment to complete any transaction or initiative.



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Phaos Technology Holdings (Cayman) Limited

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