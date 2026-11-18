MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUTSI plans to add mineral gummies and hydration powders to its online supplement lineup alongside existing drops



The planned online rollout includes Amazon, TikTok Shop and Walmart Marketplace. PLTFRM will support marketplace operations, creator programs and paid advertising.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VMHG), the Nevada public issuer formerly known as Victory Marine Holdings Corp., today announced that its GUTSITM brand has engaged PLTFRM to support the online rollout of its dietary supplement lineup.









Packaging previews of GUTSI's four planned gummy varieties.

GUTSI supplement lineup

GUTSI reported that its Fulvic & Humic Mineral Drops were available on Amazon in its July 22 e-commerce update and described its gummy development program in its July 29 portfolio update. GUTSI plans to add single-serve hydration powder stick packs and four gummy varieties alongside the existing drops. The planned powder flavors are Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, Strawberry Lemonade and Watermelon Lime. The planned gummies include minerals and vitamins, fiber plus minerals, kids' minerals and vitamins, and a prebiotic, probiotic and postbiotic blend.









GUTSI's planned hydration powder stick packs (left) and existing Fulvic & Humic Mineral Drops (right).

PLTFRM's role in the rollout

PLTFRM will support marketplace setup, product listings, creative development, creator programs, paid advertising on Meta and Google, and day-to-day account management. GUTSI plans to expand across Amazon, TikTok Shop and Walmart Marketplace as products and listings are ready. The Walmart Marketplace plan builds on the seller approval and onboarding GUTSI reported on August 12.

“Our beverages are building the GUTSI name through retail. Supplements let us bring that brand to customers wherever they shop online,” said Bob Groux, CEO of Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc.

About Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings and GUTSI

The Nevada issuer adopted its current legal name on October 16, 2026. FINRA processing of the related OTC corporate action remains pending. GUTSI is the mineral-focused wellness brand of the issuer's Delaware operating subsidiary, also named Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. The brand's portfolio includes prebiotic mineral sodas, mineral waters and Fulvic & Humic Mineral Drops. Learn more at GetGUTSI.co.

About Groux Distribution Group

Groux Distribution Group, LLC (GDG) serves as the management and operating arm of Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc., the Delaware subsidiary. Its facilities in Paramount, California, and Tempe, Arizona, support warehousing and nationwide distribution of GUTSI products, including shipments to retailers and fulfillment of direct-to-consumer orders.

About PLTFRM

PLTFRM helps consumer brands reach shoppers through retail and e-commerce. Its services span marketplace operations, retail execution and digital marketing. Learn more at onepltfrm.com.

Investor Contact

Robert J. Groux, Chief Executive Officer

Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc.

... | dgbh.us

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about planned products, marketplace availability, advertising and expected benefits of the PLTFRM engagement are forward-looking and reflect current expectations. Actual timing and results may differ materially due to product readiness, manufacturing and fulfillment, marketplace approvals and policies, regulatory compliance, consumer demand, financing, and execution by the Company and its service providers. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: