MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Statewide clinical trial will use Labcorp assays to measure key serum biomarkers supporting the OTraces proteomic prostate cancer test

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTraces, Inc., a diagnostics company developing proteomic blood tests for early cancer detection, today announced that it has selected Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, to perform reference laboratory testing for its Florida Department of Health–funded clinical trial evaluating the OTraces blood-based prostate cancer diagnostic platform. The study is supported by a 12-month, $2 million grant awarded under the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund to improve biopsy decision-making for men with elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels.

Under the agreement, Labcorp will run a panel of serum biomarkers - Interleukin-6 (IL-6, Test 140916), Interleukin-8 (IL-8, Test 140918), Tumor Necrosis Factor-α (TNF-α, Test 140673), Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF, Test 117021) and Prostate-specific Antigen (PSA, Test 010322) - on samples collected from approximately 950 men enrolled at Florida clinical sites. These biomarkers feed into the OTraces proprietary algorithm, which is designed to determine the likelihood of clinically significant prostate cancer and thereby reduce unnecessary prostate biopsies.

“Partnering with Labcorp gives us access to a highly scalable, CLIA-certified reference lab infrastructure that is essential for executing a multicenter trial of this size within a 12-month timeline,” said Alain Cappeluti, President, OTraces, Inc.“Labcorp's validated assays for IL-6, IL-8, TNF-α, VEGF and PSA align well with our proteomic platform and will support the generation of high-quality, reproducible biomarker data across participating sites in Florida.”

The Florida trial, titled High-Accuracy Early Detection of Prostate Cancer Using the OTraces Proteomic Diagnostic Platform, will enroll men with PSA levels of at least 3 ng/mL who are scheduled for prostate biopsy as part of standard clinical care. Each participant will receive a standard-of-care biopsy and an OTraces blood test. Labcorp will process and analyze the serum biomarkers and results will be interpreted via the OTraces Laboratory Information Management System using the company's proprietary algorithm.

“By centralizing biomarker testing at Labcorp, we can streamline sample logistics, harmonize processes across Florida sites and generate a robust dataset suitable for clinical validation and eventual commercialization,” added Cappeluti.“This collaboration is designed to produce the level of analytical and clinical rigor that payers, regulators and clinicians expect for next-generation diagnostic tests.”

The Florida Department of Health's Florida Cancer Innovation Fund supports peer-reviewed, competitive research programs that aim to accelerate progress toward cancer cures and improve care for Floridians. Under Contract 26C07, all research activities and laboratory work funded under this grant will be conducted in Florida and will comply with Good Clinical Practice, Institutional Review Board requirements and applicable state and federal regulations.

About the OTraces Proteomic Diagnostic Platform

The OTraces platform combines multiplexed measurement of inflammatory and angiogenic serum biomarkers with PSA and applies proprietary machine-learning algorithms to generate a high-accuracy assessment of prostate cancer risk from a standard blood draw. The technology is designed to be adaptable across multiple solid tumor types, with prostate cancer as an initial indication given the unmet need to improve biopsy referral decisions in men with elevated PSA.

About OTraces, Inc.

OTraces, Inc. is a diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing blood-based proteomic tests for early cancer detection and treatment guidance. By leveraging advanced biomarker panels and proprietary algorithms, OTraces aims to improve diagnostic accuracy, reduce unnecessary invasive procedures, and lower the overall cost of cancer care.

Media Contact(s):

Alain D. Cappeluti

Co-Founder, and President & CFO

OTraces, Inc.

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