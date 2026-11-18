MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New poultry customer, growing enterprise demand, and active FDA regulatory work support recurring BIT Solution revenue in the food safety sector

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced the continued expansion of its SteraMist iHP platform in the food processing industry. Building on a new poultry customer secured through the Company's food safety partner, Dr. Josh Hasty, TOMI is seeing growing interest from large meat, poultry, and dairy processors, including enterprises evaluating SteraMist as a standard disinfection protocol across their U.S. and international plants.

As previously announced, Josh Hasty, Ph.D., CEO of FH Services, LLC, is a food industry veteran with leadership experience at two of the world's largest protein companies. He previously served as Director of Food Safety & Quality Assurance and Director of R&D for Tyson Foods' Ingredient Solutions Group, and as a technical lead for Cargill's McDonald's beef business.

Together with Dr. Hasty's industry relationships and independent laboratory results showing average SteraMist iHP reductions greater than 7 log on flat test surfaces for Listeria monocytogenes, there is growing interest from new enterprise prospects. Dr. Hasty has also been supporting SteraMist iHP expansion within TOMI's existing customer base.

Listeria is a persistent challenge in ready-to-eat (RTE) environments, and TOMI's latest study results are helping SteraMist gain traction across the meat, poultry and dairy sectors. As that traction grows, large food producers increasingly want one validated disinfection standard across their entire plant network rather than site-by-site protocols. That kind of multi-facility adoption fits naturally with TOMI's razor-and-blade business model.

As enterprise customers scale their evaluations, TOMI is addressing food-specific safety and regulatory questions. TOMI is preparing a Form FDA 3480 Pre-Notification Consultation (PNC) to request FDA guidance on the applicable regulatory pathway for specified food-contact uses. TOMI is also evaluating potential poultry applications and the associated FDA, EPA, and USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) requirements. Internationally, TOMI is working with leading global food and infant nutrition manufacturers, including Nestlé and Danone, on regulatory pathways for South Africa, India, the Philippines, and other markets.

Dr. Josh Hasty, CEO of FH Services, LLC stated,“What we saw in the lab was nothing short of amazing, and SteraMist is seeing the same thing in real produce manufacturing plants. In our testing, SteraMist delivered a 7-plus-log reduction on Listeria monocytogenes, and did so without causing the typical equipment damage typically seen from acid and caustic chemicals, which shorten the life of every piece of equipment they touch. SteraMist doesn't.”

Dr. Hasty continued,“In an RTE room, the hard part isn't the surfaces you can see, it's the equipment you can't fully tear down, the niches and hollow spaces where Listeria hides and comes back week after week. A dry mist that reaches those spaces changes the game. We know the technology works, now we're redesigning the application equipment so it's rugged enough for the daily abuse of a modern meat plant: washdowns, forklifts, shift after shift. Based on what we've seen, we believe every RTE room in the country needs a sanitation insurance policy.”

“Food safety is one of our clearest growth opportunities. With Dr. Hasty's guidance and industry knowledge, we are working with customers to evaluate whether SteraMist can support sanitation programs across multiple facilities, with broader adoption leading to the potential for increased demand for our BIT Solution and services,” said Elissa J. Shane, COO of TOMI Environmental Solutions.

To learn more, contact TOMI at ... or visit SteraMist.com.

About TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world ®

TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company providing environmental disinfection and bio-decontamination solutions through manufacturing, sales, and licensing of its Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT®) platform. Developed under a defense grant with DARPA, BIT® utilizes low-percentage hydrogen peroxide to produce ionized hydrogen peroxide (iHP®) fog. SteraMist® products serve hospitals, laboratories, government and military installations, cruise ships, office buildings, schools, restaurants, food processing facilities, and residences, delivering protection against a broad range of bacteria, viruses, mold, mycotoxins, and biological and chemical warfare agents. For additional information, please visit or contact us at ....

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to sales and business opportunities for TOMI's products in the food processing industry. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

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