MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiningNewsWire Editorial Coverage: With U.S. debt climbing above 100% of GDP while central banks are still accumulating gold, investors are once again seeking safety in silver and gold. Zinc, lead, copper and silver, meanwhile, all now appear on the 2025 List of Critical Minerals published by Washington, recasting everyday metals as matters of national security. Historic U.S. mining districts, where these trends meet, are drawing renewed interest. Among the best known is North Carolina's Silver Hill project, home to the nation's earliest silver mine, which(CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) (profile ) is advancing. Close to two centuries on, new drill holes are returning outstanding silver and gold grades, and a bold exploration push aims to learn if the old workings were just the start. To sharpen that effort, Metalsource is also pursuing a potential spinout or other strategic transaction for its Byrd-Pilot Copper-Gold project. The company hopes to earn a place alongside major producers such as



Rising U.S. debt, record central bank and ETF gold buying, and a sixth straight annual silver deficit are reviving demand for gold and silver as both safe havens and strategic assets.

The federal 2025 List of Critical Minerals now includes silver, copper, lead and zinc, raising the strategic value of polymetallic deposits such as Metalsource's Silver Hill project in North Carolina.

Modern geophysics and 3-D modeling are giving historic districts a second look, including Silver Hill, site of America's first silver mine and home to largely untested anomalies.

Metalsource's 2026 drilling has returned bonanza grades, including 12.62 meters of 48.04 g/t AuEq in hole SH26-07, and has traced mineralization to about 335 meters below surface. With two rigs running, about 2.4 kilometers of prospective IP strike outlined and a potential Byrd-Pilot spinout or strategic transaction sharpening its focus, Metalsource is testing how large the Silver Hill system could become.



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Debt and Deficits Revive the Appeal of Bullion

Federal finances largely explain why silver and gold have returned to center stage. The Congressional Budget Office, in an outlook released in February, projected a fiscal 2026 shortfall of $1.9 trillion. The agency sees publicly held debt reaching 120% by 2036, up from 101% of GDP in 2026 and above the 106% record dating to 1946. In the view of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, interest expenses are on pace to grow more than twofold, from $970 billion in 2025 to $2.1 trillion by 2036.

Official buyers have reacted, particularly central banks. The World Gold Council counted 321 tonnes of net central bank purchases for reserves during Q3 2026. Private investors followed, putting 211 tonnes into gold ETFs worldwide and pushing holdings to an all-time high of 4,256 tonnes on an unprecedented $31 billion of inflows for the quarter. Between 2021 and 2025, J.P. Morgan notes, official purchases ran at about 225 tonnes a quarter, around twice the rate of the preceding five years.

The rally has been uneven. After a choppy autumn, gold changed hands at around $4,118 an ounce on November 9. J.P. Morgan warns that Federal Reserve rate hikes remain a major risk for an asset that pays no yield. Still, persistent purchases from funds and official buyers alike signal that the appetite to own monetary insurance has not faded.

Silver adds another aspect, serving both as money and as an industrial material in solar panels, vehicles, data centers and electronics. The Silver Institute expects the market to post a shortfall in 2026 for a sixth straight year, and it sees physical investment climbing 20% to 227 million ounces, the highest level in three years. Since 2021, about 762 million ounces of above-ground inventories were depleted, its World Silver Survey calculates, while mine output this year should inch up only 1% to roughly 820 million ounces.

For explorers, that tight supply matters. Persistent shortfalls and nearly flat mine production make fresh high-grade sources of silver and gold strategically valuable. Metalsource Mining sits where those trends meet, with silver and gold hosted in one mineralized system at Silver Hill. As a result, Metalsource is exposed to gold's safe-haven appeal and silver's industrial role, plus base metals of real value.

Domestic Metal Supply Becomes National Priority

Securing minerals now sits at the heart of Washington's economic agenda. The finalized version of the 2025 List of Critical Minerals was published in November 2025 by the Department of the Interior, acting via the U.S. Geological Survey. Growing from 50 minerals to 60, it added 10 newcomers: silver, copper and lead, along with uranium, silicon, rhenium, potash, phosphate, metallurgical coal and boron. Zinc, designated in 2022, remains on it.

Behind these designations sits rigorous economic analysis. Under the methodology of the United States Geological Survey (“USGS”), 84 mineral commodities are sorted by supply chain and over 400 industries are examined. Over 1,200 disruption scenarios are then run to gauge how shocks to foreign trade would hit the national economy. Minerals at elevated or high risk get proposed, as do those reliant on a lone domestic producer. Gold, it is worth noting, was left off.

The urgency stems from reliance on imports. Net imports cover 73% of apparent U.S. consumption of refined zinc, the USGS Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026 shows. Doug Burgum, the U.S. Interior Secretary, called the list a data-based roadmap for reducing dependence upon adversaries abroad and boosting output at home. U.S. mines, meanwhile, produced $112 billion worth of minerals in 2025, a 5.6% increase driven mostly by stronger silver and gold prices.

Polymetallic deposits gain importance under this policy change. One deposit holding multiple critical minerals may supply several industries simultaneously. Electrification and the power grid rely on copper, batteries depend on lead, zinc keeps steel from corroding and electronics need silver. When the rock also carries gold, it can contribute meaningful value on top of the strategic metals.

That description matches Metalsource Mining's Silver Hill project well. Alongside gold, the project hosts zinc, lead, copper and silver, each of which the federal government lists as critical. Located in Davidson County, North Carolina, the property rests entirely on private land, with no Native American, state or federal ground involved and with power, water and road access already in place. Together, those features make Metalsource strategically relevant as the country restores mineral supply at home.

Modern Science Revisits America's Forgotten Mining Camps

Much of the country's richest mining ground opened in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Crews followed veins they could see underground, using experience and hand samples as guides. Core drilling, induced polarization surveys and 3-D geological models did not yet exist. Mines frequently shut because of the technology and economics of their day, not because the geology was fully understood.

Modern tools alter that calculation. Today's geophysics can spot sulphide-bearing rock deep underground, and 3-D models combine old records with fresh drill data. Grand View Research cites automation, drilling and improved geological mapping as forces helping companies discover deposits and lower costs. In the firm's estimate, the worldwide market for gold mining is worth $432.7 billion in 2026 and will reach $616.4 billion by 2033, growing 5.3% a year on a compounded basis.

North Carolina shows vividly how mining heritage can be overlooked. Until the 1848 discovery of gold in California, it was the top gold-producing state in the country. Silver turned up in southern Davidson County in 1838, and Silver Hill became home to the nation's earliest silver mine in 1839. A New York company restarted the mine in 1854, and it supplied lead in the Civil War.

Silver Hill's old records suggest more awaits. Metalsource says samples taken in 1898 from the mine's top 160 feet averaged 6.07 ounces per ton gold and 52.7 ounces per ton silver. In 1960, bulk sampling and drilling outlined mineralization distinct from the first mine workings. The 1973 geochemical and geophysical anomalies along strike are still mostly untested.

Metalsource now applies modern science here. SRK Consulting modeled the 1960 program in 3-D in 2023, pinpointing several mineralized lenses that are still intact and open in more than one direction. In November 2025, Durango Geophysical Operations arrived at Silver Hill, carrying out roughly seven line kilometers of IP surveying on the ground. Together, the data suggest lenses with a steep orientation that carry mineralization about 550 meters from surface. Instead of a lone historic deposit, the company's revised geological model indicates several mineral occurrences.

Exceptional Drill Results Point to Multimetal Deposit

Metalsource's 2026 drilling shows that rich grades persist beyond the old workings. Hole SH26-07, Metalsource reported earlier in 2026, cut 12.62 meters grading 48.04 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq). Contained in the interval were 46.54 g/t gold, 42.32 g/t silver, 3.26% zinc, 1.39% lead and 0.12% copper. Inside it, 6.95 meters returned 85.40 g/t AuEq, and 2.74 meters of that ran 210.72 g/t AuEq. Joe Cullen, the CEO, said the hole was“a transformational result.”

Deeper drilling followed. In June, SH26-11 yielded 434 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) across 10.64 meters, with 1.52 meters of that grading 2,050 g/t AgEq. The interval averaged 3.3 g/t gold, 27.0 g/t silver, 3.3% lead, 7.9% zinc and 0.2% copper, extending mineralization to around 315 meters below surface. Step-outs down plunge had reached about 335 meters below surface by August, and the system seemed to grow stronger with depth.

More holes widened the view. SH26-22 cut 261 g/t AgEq over 7.32 meters, and SH26-23 cut 140 g/t AgEq over 12.31 meters. Composite intervals throughout the program have run as high as 209 g/t gold, 241 g/t silver, 18.8% lead, 39.4% zinc and 5.4% copper. Such a wide metal mix is characteristic of polymetallic systems, in which several commodities might add value.

Some caveats apply. Widths are reported as core lengths; true widths are still unknown. Metal-equivalent grades are based on 200-day moving-average prices as of February 6, 2026. Metalsource calls the results preliminary and not enough to define any mineral resource. Geometry, continuity, economics and metallurgy all await technical review and more drilling.

Metalsource's next task is giving those rich grades the shape of a well-defined mineralized body. Its July 21 update described step-out drilling down plunge and along strike, noting that every new intersection feeds a geological model that keeps evolving and helps steer exploration past the old mine's footprint. The key question has moved past how rich the grades are to whether they belong to a far bigger system of polymetallic mineralization whose full scale is still unknown.

Exploring for Size Past Silver Hill's Old Workings

Rich grades show quality, but size decides whether a system matters. The second phase of Metalsource's induced polarization (“IP”) surveying outlined roughly 2.4 kilometers of strike length considered prospective, spread across two zones: a 1.8-kilometer continuous anomaly to the south, plus a distinct 600-meter anomaly to the northeast. Metalsource says high resistivity and strong chargeability match up with mineralization already known and are read as sulphides hosted in silicified rock.

Last month, Metalsource kicked off a large phase 2 program of step-out drilling. Another rig plus a night shift has tripled drilling output. One rig is pushing Silver Hill outward; its partner is testing targets along the wider trend. Priority IP-derived targets roughly 1,120 meters north are drill-ready. Rock chips from subcrop about 240 meters to the northeast returned as much as 0.98 g/t gold, 61.1 g/t silver, 1.2% lead and 1.6% zinc.

The first step-out holes look promising. SH26-34 intersected around 20 meters of mineralized rock with several intervals of massive sulphides, and lab results have yet to arrive. Metalsource said on October 22 that hole SH26-45 contained about 22 meters of polymetallic mineralization identified visually. Located some 80 meters south of SH26-27, the hole hit the interval between roughly 335 and 357 meters. No assays have come back yet, and grade cannot be inferred from visual observations. Earlier reconnaissance had shown Silver Hill's host rocks continuing at least 1.5 kilometers north. In Cullen's words, phase 2“begins asking a much bigger question.”

Close to 200 years since it was first found, Silver Hill now enters a whole new chapter of exploration. Once defined mostly by an old mine's footprint, the property is under study as potentially a far bigger system of polymetallic mineralization hosting four federally listed critical minerals plus silver and gold.

That focus is sharpening. Metalsource has announced that it is actively pursuing a spinout or other strategic transaction for its Byrd-Pilot Copper-Gold Project, a roughly 1,000-acre copper-gold porphyry exploration property in Randolph County, North Carolina, so that it can concentrate capital and technical resources on growing Silver Hill. In the 1980s, Meridian Minerals outlined a 450-meter gold trend at Byrd-Pilot through trenching, and its drilling went no deeper than 52 meters, though Metalsource has not independently verified that historical data. No transaction structure, terms or timetable has been finalized, and there is no assurance a deal will be completed.

With a pair of drill rigs running, bigger step-outs probing ground never explored before and roughly 2.4 kilometers of geophysically outlined strike to pursue, Metalsource no longer has to ask if high-grade mineralization is present. The unknowns now are how far it reaches, whether new zones are waiting to be found and how large Silver Hill's system might ultimately prove.

Mining Leaders Build Momentum for Long-Term Growth

The global gold mining industry is entering an important period of strategic investment and development as leading companies position themselves for long-term growth. From expanding royalty portfolios and advancing promising mining districts to securing regulatory approvals and strengthening financial foundations, industry players are pursuing opportunities to enhance their competitive positions.

Franco-Nevada Corporation

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Gold Fields Limited

Kinross Gold Corporation

The ability to balance near-term financial performance with long-term development opportunities remains a defining characteristic of successful mining companies. Strategic investments, advancing project pipelines and strengthened balance sheets provide a foundation for future production and financial resilience. As the gold mining sector continues to evolve, these priorities highlight the industry's potential to generate enduring value for shareholders while supporting the development of new mineral resources.

For more information, visit Metalsource Mining.

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