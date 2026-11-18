MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Concierge IV therapy provider reports record October, downtown Manhattan demand and new fitness studio partnerships

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IV Company, a concierge IV therapy provider that launched in New York City in January 2026, will introduce monthly memberships in late November 2026, after returning clients accounted for nearly half of its appointments since launch. According to the company's booking data, demand is concentrated in downtown Manhattan, and October was its busiest month to date.

The company's third quarter of 2026 was its strongest yet for new clients, with appointment volume up more than 50% on the second quarter. October bookings continued that trajectory.

“The clearest thing our data shows is that people don't treat IV therapy as a one-off,” said Megan Chetty, co-founder and Lead Registered Nurse at The IV Company.“Clients come back because it fits around their lives, and memberships give them a simpler way to plan that care, with a registered nurse at every visit.”

Booking trends since launch

According to the company, clients aged 25 to 34 make up its largest age group, with a median client age of 35, while roughly one in four clients are over 45.

The company reports that demand has been strongest in downtown Manhattan, particularly the West Village, Chelsea and the East Village, followed by North Brooklyn and Midtown hotels. More than half of appointments take place Friday through Sunday, and many clients book around travel, long workdays and demanding training schedules. Its clients include visitors, hotel guests and New Yorkers who have relocated from out of state or overseas.









Hydration Plus IV is the company's best-selling drip. Together with Recovery IV and Immunity IV, it accounts for roughly two-thirds of drip bookings, according to the company.



Fitness studio partnerships

The IV Company has partnered with Club Pilates West Village, Club Pilates Tribeca, Club Pilates Williamsburg and Core Burn Pilates in New York City, hosting on-site events for studio members, and says additional studio and recovery-space partnerships are in progress.









Clinical oversight and membership plans

All sessions are administered by registered nurses. Before every appointment, intake forms are reviewed by the company's medical director, Dr. Srikant Patel, DO, a board-certified anesthesiologist, to assess suitability for treatment.

“People should feel comfortable asking questions and confident in the care they receive,” said Dr. Srikant Patel, DO, co-founder and Medical Director at The IV Company.“At The IV Company, my role is to bring careful medical oversight to every treatment, so personalized care and patient safety remain at the heart of what we do.”

The Core membership will cost $245 per month and include up to $350 in IV drips and one booster each month. Premium will cost $498 per month and include up to $700 in IV drips and two boosters each month.

For more information about The IV Company and its memberships, visit theiv.co.

About The IV Company

The IV Company is a New York City-based concierge IV therapy provider offering appointments at homes, offices and hotels across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. Sessions are administered by registered nurses, with intake review by the company's medical director before every appointment.

Learn more at theiv.co.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



CONTACT: Media contact Megan Chetty Co-founder and Lead Registered Nurse The IV Company (347) 920-6597...