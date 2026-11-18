MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mission Systems Foundry in Port Orange expands domestic capacity to manufacture, integrate and sustain advanced defense and autonomous technologies

PORT ORANGE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By Light Professional IT Services, LLC, an integrated defense technology leader, has secured a foreign-trade zone (FTZ) designation for its Mission Systems Foundry in Port Orange, Florida, advancing its strategy to strengthen domestic defense manufacturing, reduce supply chain vulnerabilities and expand U.S. production of advanced defense and autonomous systems.

By Light operates nearly 180,000 square feet of manufacturing, integration, warehousing and logistics facilities across Volusia County, anchored by its Mission Systems Foundry. The facility brings together advanced electronics, tactical systems production, complex systems integration, simulation and training technologies, and autonomous systems support. These capabilities help transition emerging and allied technologies into U.S. production while supporting testing, configuration management and evolving military requirements.

"Autonomy will fundamentally change how our military operates, but its success depends on more than the technology itself," said Mike Bowser, Chief Operating Officer of By Light. "We need the ability to rigorously test these systems, integrate them with existing capabilities and manufacture them at scale. By bringing simulation, engineering and domestic production together, we're building the foundation to move advanced technologies from development to deployment while reducing dependence on vulnerable foreign supply chains."

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Foreign-Trade Zones Board approved By Light's Mission Systems Foundry as Site 6 under FTZ 198, making it the first usage-driven site within the zone's Volusia County boundaries. The Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) designation strengthens this capability by facilitating the onshoring of foreign technologies, streamlining international supply chains, and accelerating U.S. production. At a time when speed and industrial capacity can determine battlefield outcomes, these investments give the United States greater control over its defense supply chains and the ability to deliver essential capabilities when and where they're needed most.

“This is far bigger than a customs designation. America cannot wait for the next crisis to rebuild its defense industrial base,” said Cory McAndrew, General Manager of By Light Professional IT Services.“We're bringing advanced manufacturing capabilities to Volusia County, strengthening domestic supply chains, and expanding our ability to deliver the technologies our warfighters depend on. This region has the talent and infrastructure to support that mission, and we're investing here for the long term.”

The designation reinforces By Light's commitment to domestic manufacturing and aligns with federal priorities to strengthen defense industrial capacity and supply chain resilience States at a time when global instability and supply chain disruptions continue to expose vulnerabilities across critical industries. Secured in coordination with Volusia County Economic Development, FTZ 198 leadership and federal authorities, it supports continued investment in the infrastructure and workforce needed for future defense missions.

About By Light Professional IT Services, LLC

By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions delivering cyber and warfighter training platforms for Defense and National Security missions. The company operates two divisions-Cyber, and Modeling, Simulation & Training-providing advanced cyber mission environments, synthetic training systems, and AI-enabled live training that prepare forces for modern conflict. By combining mission expertise with cutting-edge commercial technologies, By Light enables defense organizations to predict, prepare, and prevail with greater speed, realism, and operational advantage. For the latest information on By Light's portfolio of products, solutions, and commercial capabilities, visit ByLight.com.

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