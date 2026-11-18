MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) ("Company" or "SOS") today announced that it has postponed the effective date of its previously announced 1-for-20 reverse share split of its Class A and Class B ordinary shares (the“Reverse Split”) from November 19, 2026 to November 20, 2026. The Company previously announced the Reverse Split in a press release dated November 9, 2026. Except for the revised effective date and corresponding date for the commencement of split-adjusted trading, the terms of the Reverse Split remain unchanged.

Upon the effectiveness of the Reverse Split, SOS shareholders will receive one new ordinary share of SOS for every twenty shares they hold. SOS' Class A ordinary shares are now expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on November 20, 2026, instead of November 19, 2026. Following the Reverse Split, the Class A and Class B ordinary shares will have a new par value of $0.000002 per share. The Class A ordinary shares will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol“SOS” with the new CUSIP number, G8274W112.

The Reverse Split is expected to lead SOS' Class A ordinary shares to trade at approximately twenty times the price per share at which it trades prior to the effectiveness of the Reverse Split. SOS, however, cannot assure that the price of its Class A ordinary shares after the Reverse Split will reflect the 1 for 20 Reverse Split ratio, that the price per share following the effective time of the Reverse Split will be maintained for any period of time, or that the price will remain above the pre-split trading price.

SOS' Articles and Memorandum of Association was amended and restated in connection with the Reverse Split. As of November 18, 2026, there are approximately 75,792,288 of SOS' Class A ordinary shares and 5,885,650 of SOS' Class B ordinary shares outstanding. Effecting the Reverse Split will reduce that amount to approximately 3,789,615 Class A ordinary shares and 294,283 Class B ordinary shares outstanding.

Fractional Shares

Any fractional shares that would have resulted because of the Reverse Split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share.

New Ordinary Share Certificates

Equiniti Trust Company, LLC is acting as the exchange agent for the reverse share split. Shareholders holding their shares in book-entry form or in brokerage accounts need not take any action in connection with the reverse share split.

Equiniti Trust Company, LLC will provide instructions to any shareholders with certificates regarding the process in connection with the exchange of pre-reverse share split share certificates for ownership in book-entry form or share certificates on a post-reverse share split basis. Shareholders are encouraged to contact their bank, broker or custodian with any procedural questions.

About SOS Limited

SOS is an emerging blockchain-based and big data-driven marketing solution provider. SOS is also engaged in blockchain and cryptocurrency operations, which currently include cryptocurrency mining and may expand into cryptocurrency security and insurance in the future. Since April 2021, we launched commodity trading via our subsidiary SOS International Trading Co. Ltd and Weigou International Trading Co Ltd. Major trading commodity includes mineral resin, soy bean, wheat, sesame, liquid sulfur, petrol coke and latex etc. For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; the Company's future acquisition opportunities; the Company's ability to identify any acquisition opportunities that fit with our business strategies; the Company's ability to consummate an attractive acquisition and realize the benefits of such transaction; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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